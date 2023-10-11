[WATCH] How public libraries in the metro strive to be community hubs

With the right amount of attention and resources, these public libraries can be vanguards of the truth and boost education in the country

MANILA, Philippines – With the threat of the pandemic receding, public libraries had to be ready to welcome students back. But it wasn’t that simple.

In the spotlight are the Quezon City Public Library and the Pasig City Library and Resource Center. Each has its own story and own challenges. From leaky ceilings to worn-out supplies and outdated cataloging systems, local public libraries in the Philippines have a long way to go before becoming world-class.

But with the right amount of attention and resources from local governments, these public libraries can be vanguards of the truth and boost education in the country.

For now, these libraries strive to be community hubs – for students, workers, or any resident who wishes to learn. – Rappler.com