LOOK: This Pasig bakery serves garlic herb rolls with creamy spinach dip

Bread, butter, garlic, and cheese – what more could you ask for?

MANILA, Philippines – If you love dinner rolls, garlic bread, and creamy spinach dip, this homemade hybrid treat by this new home-based bakery may just be up your alley!

Freshly-baked Garlic Herb Rolls is the newest product of The Capitol Baker, located in Kapitolyo, Pasig City. The Capitol Baker is no stranger to selling best-selling goodies – owner Chef Bekah used to helm Bobba Donuts MNL, a viral, pandemic-born IG bakery that used to sell milk tea donuts with tapioca pearls and various fruits and sweet fillings.

However, Bobba Donuts is no more; the business was sold and Chef Bekah’s family transferred homes from Taguig City to bustling food haven Kapitolyo, which was what actually sparked Chef Bekah’s idea of starting anew – she admired how most food businesses that started in that neighborhood were able grow and expand in and outside Metro Manila.

Let’s get that bread

Her idea to start selling Garlic Herb Rolls was born from her love for everything involved in the satisfying treat – butter, garlic, fresh herbs, cheese, and of course, bread.

“It’s everything I want to put in my bread!” Chef Bekah told Rappler.

“I wanted to recreate the simple dinner roll and innovate it into something unique that everybody will love. So I thought of putting a dip in the middle,” she said.

Chef Bekah made her recipe “super soft and fluffy compared to store-bought dinner rolls,” so she doesn’t use any preservatives or softeners in the dough. This helps make the bread taste more “real” and more like “home.”

The rolls are soft, fluffy, and chewy; you can really taste the garlicky butter spread on the roll itself, but it’s not that strong or overpowering. They do taste better when dipped in the creamy and cheesy spinach dip in the center – I like my roll smothered in it – so I just wish there was more of it included! It’s a savory treat with a hint of sweetness, which makes it extra addictive.

They’re good as a side dish to a hearty meal, enjoyed for breakfast, or as a filling merienda. Just heat them up in the toaster oven if you want it slightly toasted, or in the microwave for a few seconds to get them softer and more buttery!

The Garlic Herb Rolls come in 8″ pans. The Classic Cheese variant costs P250, while the Creamy Spinach costs P280.

The Capitol Baker has more items in store, with future plans to set up a commercial pastry shop where customers can dine in and enjoy coffee as well.

To place orders, you can message The Capitol Baker on Instagram. – Rappler.com