Back in business! Comida China de Manila reopens in new location

The Cantonese classic is back, after it suddenly closed its flagship Pasig branch in May last year

MANILA, Philippines – Remember Comida China de Manila? Many patrons have not forgotten – the iconic Pasig City institution served Cantonese favorites and “original Chinoy Food” for 26 years before it suddenly closed down in May last year due to the pandemic.

Thankfully, celebrations are in order as the old Chinatown name is back! Comida China de Manila reopened to the public on Wednesday, March 8 at the ground floor of S&R Libis, along E. Rodriguez, Quezon City. The new branch is now open from Mondays to Saturdays at 11 am to 9 pm, and on Sundays from 10 am to 9 pm.

NEW LIBIS BRANCH. Photo courtesy of Comida China de Manila

“The new store is under new management, since the old family corporation closed, and one family member set up a new one person corporation,” manager Chino Esguerra told Rappler. According to Chino, the Pasig branch “closed due to some losses during the pandemic and the building where it was located was sold and will be turned into a high rise condominium.”

SMALLER DINE-IN SPACE. Photo courtesy of Comida China de Manila

The new Comida China de Manila branch is smaller than the original, and can only accommodate 50 dine-in seats. There are also no more function rooms and private parties.

As for the menu, all of Comida’s Old Chinatown favorites – which were created by its founding cook who started his culinary career along T. Pinpin Street in Manila – will be available. However, due to limited kitchen space, the dishes will only be served in one size that’s good for two.

50-SEATER BRANCH. Photo courtesy of Comida China de Manila

“If the new branch does well there are plans for opening other branches,” Chino said.

The new Comida branch is located beside a new Mom & Tina’s branch (same family management), which was also located in the original Pasig building and was forced to relocate. The new M&T branch is open daily from 7 am to 10 pm, and carries the same menu.

NEW MOM & TINA’S LIBIS BRANCH. Photo courtesy of Comida China de Manila

Comida China de Manila was founded in 1996 along 106 Eulogio Rodriguez Jr. Avenue, Brgy. Ugong, Pasig City. The homey traditional restaurant is known to serve the “classic Cantonese taste of Binondo in a relaxing atmosphere,” with a menu housing the crowd-favorite fried shrimp balls, siopao, dim sum, bean curd/pork/beef/chicken/seafood dishes, soup, vegetables, noodles, and more. – Rappler.com