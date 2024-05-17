French restaurant Metronome to close ‘indefinitely’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The restaurant's indefinite closure comes just a month after its executive chef Miko Calo officially stepped down from her post

MANILA, Philippines – Metronome is closing its doors indefinitely, the French fine dining restaurant announced in an Instagram post on Thursday, May 16.

“Thank you for all your support over the past [five] years. For the time being, the restaurant will be closed indefinitely. Please stay tuned for the announcement of our reopening,” its statement reads.

The restaurant did not disclose the reason behind its indefinite closure.

“We look forward to seeing you again,” it added.

Commenters also expressed concern over the restaurant’s resident cat named Nome nome, who the restaurant said has been adopted by one of Metronome’s former chefs.

“Not to worry, she has been adopted by one of our staff. She’s in good hands,” the restaurant wrote in its reply to a customer.

The restaurant also posted a statement about Nome nome on the cat’s Instagram account.

The restaurant’s indefinite closure comes just a month after Metronome’s executive chef Miko Calo officially stepped down from her post on April 18. She tendered her resignation on March 18.

“For the past several months, the direction regarding Metronome’s future has led to divergent opinions among its leadership team. This situation had created a climate of unease and doubt,” Calo said in a press statement.

Located in Legazpi Village, Makati City, Metronome is a modern French restaurant known for its dégustation menus and collaborations with other notable chefs, such as Margarita Forés, Johanne Siy, Metiz’s Stephan Duhesme, Toyo Eatery’s Jordy Navarra, and Mōdan’s Jorge Mendez. – Rappler.com