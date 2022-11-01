Japanese resto 12/10 reopens in new location after closing in pandemic

Hisashiburi! Makati City's modern izakaya is finally back in this new location after two years of hibernation.

MANILA, Philippines – Modern izakaya 12/10 announced that they have finally reopened on Monday, October 31 after two years of closure!

In an Instagram post, the 12/10 team expressed their gratitude for the love and support they received amid their “hibernation” period during the pandemic.

“The time away from life in the industry was essential to nourish our love for food, beverage, and hospitality even more,” the team shared.

The team showed appreciation for the “growth in [their] foundation, the beauty of the new home,” and all the talented staff who made the revival possible. 12/10 is now located in Rockwell Center instead of along Guijo Street, which was the restaurant’s first venue since its establishment back in 2014.

“Most of all, we feel honored to be given, yet again, the opportunity to simply provide a memorable dining and drinking experience for you all,” they added.

The Japanese restaurant reopens exactly two years after its initial closure on October 31, 2020. Referring to it as “hibernation,” the 12/10 team decided to close in order to “strengthen itself for its regrowth post-pandemic,” stressing that the indefinite sign-off was not “a goodbye.”

“We will see you all again in a different, hopefully much better, form sooner than you’ll notice,” the team mentioned at the time.

12/10 then momentarily reopened on December 7 and 14, 2021 at Kazunori Japanese Restaurant to host a pop-up 11-course dinner for a limited number of guests. During this brief stint, the team thanked those who supported their hibernation, and mentioned that an official reopening was still “in the works.”

In May, the local restaurant already teased its return and new location on Instagram.

Fast-forward to October 31, 2022, and the izakaya fully reopened its doors to the public. 12/10 is now located at 8 Rockwell, Lopez Drive, Rockwell Center, in Makati City. For those interested in reserving seats, you can book them through the official site. – Rappler.com