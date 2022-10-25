[Kitchen 143] Try these generous silogs at the newly renovated Friends and Family BGC

The restaurant Friends and Family is ready for the Sunday brunch crowd, boasting newly renovated digs, a fresh pasteleria, and breakfast silog meals that are generous enough to share.

Chef Kalel Chan, Corporate Chef of the Raintree Group, continues to delight patrons with familiar favorites and creative ways to serve our beloved Pinoy dishes. Silog platters featuring garlic rice, freshly prepared eggs, and all of our early morning meaty favorites are now part of the newly launched breakfast menu.

TAPA. Tapa Two Ways boasts a generous helping of crispy fried flakes and Jones tapa for beef lovers. Photo by Michelle Aventajado

All-day breakfast choices with garlic rice include the Grilled Hamonado Longganisa, Spicy Daing na Boneless Bangus, Breakfast Lechon Kawali, US Beef Pares and Tendon, Crispy Cebu Danggit, and classic Corned Beef Hash. Meals are served with fresh, sweet Tagaytay Piña. These well-balanced flavors coupled with hearty viands provide satisfying starts to any day.

LONGGANISA. In-house made Longganisa adds to the grilled sticks that Friends and Family offer. Photo by Michelle Aventajado

With brighter interiors and an outdoor dining area that is both inviting and aesthetic, loyal Friends and Family diners can still find the same Pinoy and Chinoy comfort dishes with an expressive twist. Chef Kalel, who happens to be a past guest on Kitchen143, is adept at bringing us the nostalgic flavors of well-known family dishes, but with fun and cleaner takes on presentation. The dishes he creates for Friends and Family are perfect for those of us who love Philippine staples and want to introduce our cuisine to foreigners.

TOCINO. Grilled Bacon Tocino Steak is packed with flavor. Photo by Michelle Aventajado

True-blue Family and Friendsters won’t miss the dishes that they know and love despite the new look and feel of this High Street happy place. The Friends and Family All-Day Dining menu hasn’t changed, save for a few upgrades on select dishes by Chef Kalel. Bestsellers still include Street Style BBQ, Tomato Bagnet Sinigang, Crispy Binagoongan, and Diniguan at Puto. Stella Pizza may not be listed on the menu, but it is always available and popular with the happy hour crowd.

OMELETTE. Light and fluffy French-style omelettes with longganisa, quesong puti, and tinapa flakes offer big flavor when topped with hollandaise. Photo by Michelle Aventajado

If these generous silogs are not what you crave for as early morning meals, there are French-inspired omelettes with Filipino flavors and Eggs Benedict highlighting the Tocino Bacon Steak.

BREAD. Freshly baked bread is great for merienda with coffee, or even for the lunchbox. Photo by Michelle Aventajado

The addition of a pasteleria provides a plethora of choices, including freshly baked bread, pastries, cakes, and sweets. I was drawn to the classic Coconut Macaroons, while Miguel fancied the Banana Q and Ube Bombalini. New additions to take note of include Shanghai Buns, Spanish Croissants, Asado Rolls, Pan de Lima, Pan Au Chocnut, and Classic Ensayamada. Freshly baked Sourdough or Dark Rye Bread paired with Truffled Egg Salad or Cheese Pimiento are a great addition to your home’s breakfast or brunch table.

Frozen meals are also available for purchase and can be reheated or cooked in the comfort of your own kitchen. – Rappler.com