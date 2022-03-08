Fried pride! Lumpiang shanghai, tortang talong named Best Southeast Asian Food by Taste Atlas

However, balut was ranked as one of the worst Southeast Asian dishes of the year

MANILA, Philippines – It’s lumpia supremacy, and we’re here for it! Two Filipino favorites have made it to Taste Atlas’ annual Best Ranked Southeast Asia Food list, and it’s Lumpiang Shanghai and Tortang Talong for the win.

They were voted by Taste Atlas’ global audience as the top two dishes in the Best category, both with a 4.8-star rating. They were followed by Indonesia’s rice porridge Bubur Ayam, the Indonesian version of chicken congee.

Taste Atlas describes Lumpiang Shanghai as the “most popular variety of lumpia, the crispy deep-fried Filipino snack that evolved from Chinese spring rolls.” This version makes use of a savory ground pork or beef filling, mixed with carrots, onions, seasonings, spices, and sometimes, shrimp. It is both a street stall staple and a favorite dish to serve during special occasions, usually paired with sweet-sour chili dipping sauce.

According to Taste Atlas, the best Lumpiang Shanghai can be found in The Aristocrat in Manila, Baguio’s Good Taste, and Marikina’s Luyong Restaurant.

Tortang Talong is the simple Filipino dish of roasted eggplant, dipped in lightly-beaten eggs and then pan-fried until similar to a crispy omelet. It can also be cooked with ground meat and vegetables (tomato, onion, peppers) and is typically served with rice and enjoyed with tomato ketchup or banana ketchup.

“This versatile delicacy is inexpensive and quickly prepared, and can be enjoyed at any time of day as a hearty breakfast, lunch, or dinner,” Taste Atlas wrote. The best version can reportedly be found in Makati’s Sarsa Kitchen + Bar, Laoag’s La Preciosa Restaurant, and Tagaytay’s LZM Restaurant.

Other Filipino dishes that made it to the list include Sinigang na Baboy, Sinigang, Inasal na Manok from Bacolod, Palitaw, and Daing na Bangus.

In the Great category of this year’s list (4 stars and above) are Vietnam’s Pho, Thailand’s Pad Thai, and Indonesia’s Satay; in the OK category (3.5 and above), are Malaysia’s Nasi Lemak, Singaporean’s Chili Crab, and Vietnam’s Banh Xeo; and under the Worst category (less than 3.5 stars) are Philippines’ Balut delicacy, Indonesia’s Acar, and Steamed Curried Fish.

Sinigang was recently hailed as the World’s Best Soup for 2021 by Taste Atlas in January, and the World’s Best Vegetable Soup in 2020. In February, Filipino desserts Halo-Halo and Sorbetes were among The World’s Best Ice Creams list.

In December 2021, Taste Atlas included lechon, bibingka, lugaw, and kesong puti in their top 100 Most Popular Christmas Dishes list. Adobo and sisig were also among Taste Atlas’ 100 Best Dishes in the World for 2021. In March 2019, kare-kare, lechon, and crispy pata found their places on Taste Atlas’ Top 100 Best Traditional Dishes In The World list of the year.

Taste Atlas is an online gastronomic database that promotes the local culinary culture of countries all over the world. The website contains over 10,000 specialty dishes, drinks, recommended restaurants, and local ingredients for anyone to check out before an international trip. – Rappler.com