Ramen weather! Mendokoro food truck is heading to Baguio City

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

For the first time, Mendokoro's Ramen on Wheels is making its way to the Summer Capital of the Philippines on these dates

MANILA, Philippines – Off to the City of Pines Mendokoro Ramenba goes! The food truck of Metro Manila’s popular ramen restaurant is rolling up the zigzag road to Baguio City for the first time from July 29 to August 6!

On Sunday, July 23, the ramen bar first teased the next location of Ramen On Wheels on Facebook. “One hint: this place’s temperature remains cold, that’s why it’s just right to have our scrumptious bowl of piping hot ramen,” they wrote, with many guessing the Summer Capital of the Philippines.

Mendokoro Ramenba told Rappler that the Ramen on Wheels will be parked right along Rambakan Drive at SM City Baguio. The truck will be serving Baguio residents and tourists the ramen joint’s signature favorites, like shio, shoyu, super chashu, tantanmen, ebi tonkotsu ramen, and gyoza.

Baguio City will be the first location to experience the new “Food Truck 2.0,” Mendokoro said. The upgraded version will boast a larger size and a new look, as well as a more organized process.

“It’s not just about aesthetics and space – every element has been meticulously designed to enhance efficiency. With this, our dedicated team can now serve a larger number of customers with ease, and we’re excited to expand our reach beyond NCR to bring the quintessential ramen experience to even more places,” Mendokoro added.

Nippon Hasha, the company behind Mendokoro Ramenba and Ramen Yushoken, first launched Ramen on Wheels in September 2021 in Pasig City, and has since been making its way around Metro Manila, having previously stopped by UP Town Center, Robinson’s Magnolia, and Capitol Commons. The food truck’s last stop was at Enchanted Kingdom in Sta. Rosa, Laguna in June. Ramen on Wheels can also be booked for private events.

Mendokoro Ramenba’s branches in Alabang, Makati, and BGC, as well as Ramen Yushoken’s Cebu and Alabang branches are open for dine-in and takeout. – Rappler.com