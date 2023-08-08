Menu, prices: Korea’s Saemaeul BBQ Restaurant now open in Metro Manila

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Korean BBQ, g? The popular Korean chain owned by Chef Jong Won-paik is now open at this Makati City mall!

MANILA, Philippines – Annyeonghaseyo, Korean barbecue lovers! Popular South Korean chain Saemaeul BBQ Restaurant is now open at K-Park, Level 4 of Glorietta 1 Mall, Makati City.

Saemauel’s first Metro Manila branch is open from Mondays to Sundays from 11 am to 10 pm and serves “delectable Korean cuisine” at wallet-friendly prices. It is owned by South Korean celebrity chef and CEO of The Born Jong Won-paik, who also opened his budget coffee chain Paik’s Coffee in Glorietta 1 last February.

Saemaeul BBQ Restaurant’s Philippine menu includes its signature barbecue offerings, like the best-selling Spicy Yeoltan Bulgogi (P390); Soy Sauce Yeoltan Bulgogi (P390); Ogyeopsal (P380); Yangnyeom Pork Gui (P380); Samgeyopsal (P380); and Moksal (P360).

Saemaeul is also known for its 7-Minute Kimchi Jjigae (P370), kimchi stew with pork, served with rice, seaweed, and other banchan (side dishes). It is said that seven minutes is the best time for kimchi and pork to be “cooked on the fire” in the stew. Other soup dishes include Soon Tofu Stew (P370) and Doenjang Jjigae (P370).

You can also get Dolsot Bibimpap (P350); Hot Noodle (P290); Cold Noodle (P290); and traditional dishes like Japchae (P360); Jeyuk Bokkeum (P390); and Seafood Pancake (P370). The barbecue side menu includes Lunch Box (P220); Sabal Self Rice Balls (P190); and Cheese Steamed Eggs (P240). You can also add rice (P50) and fried egg (P20) to any meal. Drinks like soju, local beer, and soda are available.

“The Original Korean BBQ Restaurant” originated in Seoul and has since expanded to several branches in major cities, as well as abroad like in the United States. – Steph Arnaldo/Rappler.com