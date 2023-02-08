Menu, prices: Korea’s Paik’s Coffee opens first branch in Metro Manila

Korea's famous coffee chain founded by celebrity chef Paik Jong-won is located at this Makati City mall!

MANILA, Philippines – Korean-style cafe Paik’s Coffee, founded by Korean celebrity chef Paik Jong-won, has finally opened shop for the first time in the country!

The Korean budget coffee chain, known for its “big and delicious servings,” opened at the fourth floor of Glorietta 1 Mall, Makati City on Monday, February 6. The Philippine franchise launched its Instagram page in November, but only posted its complete beverage menu on Tuesday, February 7.

NOW OPEN #HereAtGlorietta: Paik's Coffee



여러분! 😱 헐~ The first ever Paik's Coffee of South Korea's Famous chef Paik Jong Won's finally here in the Philippines!



Beat that Mondaze feeling and make it sweet by trying their big and delicious servings. 🥤🍰



📍4/F, Glorietta 1 pic.twitter.com/iiIXQhzM5Q — Glorietta (@iloveglorietta) February 6, 2023

From the coffee menu, Metro Manila customers can order Hot Espresso (P100), Hot/Iced Americano (P150), Hot/Iced Paik’s Original Coffee (P200), Hot/Iced Cafe Latte (P160), Hot/Iced Caramel Macchiato (P185), Hot/Iced Cafe Mocha (P185), and Hot/Iced Condensed Milk Latte (P160).

There’s also Hot/Iced Chocolate Latte (P150), Hot/Iced Green Tea Latte (P160), Hot/Iced Mint Choco Latte (P160), Hot/Iced Milk Tea (P160), Iced Black Pearl Latte (P150), Iced Black Pearl Milk Tea (P180), and Iced Black Pearl Cafe Latte (P180).

The smoothie menu includes Strawberry Banana Paiksccino as smoothie (P200) or ice cream (P230); Choco Banana Paiksccino (P200, P230); Chocolate Paiksccino (P180, P210); Strawberry Paiksccino (P180, P210); Green Tea Paiksccino (P200, P230); Original Paiksccino (P200, P230); Cookie Crunch Paiksccino (P200, P230); Mint Choco Paiksccino (P200, P230); Pongdang Vanilla Smoothie (P180); and Pongdang Original Smoothie (P180).

Other items are Hot/Iced Lemon Tea (P170), Iced Green Grape Flower Tea (P170), Hot/Iced Grapefruit Tea (P170), Iced Mango Juice (P150), Iced Plain Yogurt Smoothie (P180), Strawberry Yogurt Smoothie (P180), Iced Milkshake (P180), and Ice Cream in plain, chocolate, or caramel flavors (P100, P120, P120).

Paik’s Coffee, one of Korea’s largest coffee chains with over 1,000 branches so far, was founded by celebrity chef Paik Jong-won in 2006, who wanted to create a “high quality coffee culture” of classic offerings and creative, seasonal flavors, according to the website. Paik’s Coffee uses specialty coffee beans from Beloso Farm in Brazil and special “barista’s milk” for silky, flavorful coffee. Paik’s Coffee is also big in Singapore, where it is headed by Royal T Group.

Jong-won is also the host for SBS cooking TV series Baek Jong-won’s Top 3 Chef King, Baek Jong-won’s Food Truck, and Baek Jong-won’s Alley Restaurant. He also released Baek Spirit on Netflix in 2021.

There is no news yet if Paik’s Coffee will be opening another Philippine branch soon. On the wall of its Glorietta branch, the cafe is described as “ friendly coffee shop which presents big and tasty menus in amazing quality by reasonable prices.” – Rappler.com