Confirmed! MUJI to open first café in PH

The first MUJI Coffee is set to open at MUJI's newest store on this date!

MANILA, Philippines – Finally! Japanese furniture and lifestyle brand MUJI Philippines will be opening their very first coffee shop in the Philippines – the famous minimalist Muji Coffee café.

MUJI Philippines announced on their Facebook page that their 10-year-old Bonifacio High Street branch, which closed on May 8, will be moving to a much bigger space in Central Square, which is also in Bonifacio Global City. The new Central Square branch will be opening on Friday, June 3, and will be “four times bigger.”

In the same post, MUJI also confirmed the opening of the country’s first Muji Coffee as a “thank you” to its customers for their continuous support.

MUJI Coffee will be a small space within the area of the new store where shoppers can work, relax, or just take in the cozy and minimalist MUJI ambiance while enjoying a cup of freshly-brewed coffee and Japanese-inspired snacks.

MUJI Philippines first hinted about the coffee shop in a Facebook post back in October 2021, saying “something new is coming” to Central Square, with a photo of a barista preparing a cup of coffee.

In April, the brand posted vector art of a barista in a coffee shop. The post, which read “something big is coming to BGC,” excited many Filipinos, who guessed right away that it was the opening of a new MUJI Café.

Currently, Cafe&Meal MUJI has other branches in Japan, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The coffee shop, equipped with MUJI furniture, offers cakes and pastries and hot and cold beverages. The menu also includes deli dishes and set meals, but these may vary per country.

The coffee beans and tea leaves used for MUJI’s beverages are certified by the Rainforest Alliance, an international non-government organization that concerns itself with climate, forests, human rights, and livelihood.

MUJI is a Japanese specialty brand which specializes in minimalist furniture, clothing, and stationery. – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern.