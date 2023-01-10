LOOK: Olive Garden opens 2nd branch in Makati City

MANILA, Philippines – Makatizens, Olive Garden is now in your area! The Philippine franchise of the American-Italian restaurant chain opened its second Metro Manila branch on Monday, January 9 at the third floor of Glorietta 3, Makati City. It is open daily from 10 am to 9 pm.

ENTRANCE WITH A BAR. Photo courtesy of The Bistro Group

The casual-cozy restaurant has a seating capacity of 113 guests, and features the brand’s iconic warm Italian countryside look with a rustic stone passageway, earthy tones, natural textures, and olive-green accents. Just like its flagship SM Mall of Asia store, the branch is filled with booths and sofa seating good for large groups.

RUSTIC BOOTHS. Photo courtesy of The Bistro Group

BOOTH SEATING FOR GROUPS. Photo courtesy of The Bistro Group

Olive Garden Glorietta 3 houses the brand’s staple menu, such as the Never-Ending Breadsticks, Soups, and Garden Salad, as well as Chicken/Fettuccine Alfredo, Lasagna, Chicken Parmigiana, Cheesecake, and craft cocktails. New dishes to try: Shrimp Fritto Misto, Grilled Chicken Margherita, and Shrimp Scampi!

OLIVE GARDEN CLASSICS. Photo courtesy of The Bistro Group

TRIO OF ITALY PLATE. Photo courtesy of The Bistro Group

The Bistro Group, the restaurant arm behind Olive Garden Philippines, said that a third branch is set to open in Metro Manila in 2023.

GLORIETTA 3 FACADE. Photo courtesy of The Bistro Group

Olive Garden opened its first branch at the second floor of SM Mall of Asia’s South Entertainment Mall on September 12.

Olive Garden is one of the largest American restaurant chains that serves its own American take on Italian classics. It has over 900 restaurants globally, with its headquarters located in Florida. – Steph Arnaldo/Rappler.com