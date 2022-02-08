Taco-tingin? Pancake House now has plant-based tacos!

It's the taco of the vegetarian town! Get the usual works in Pancake House's signature taco, just with a 100% plant-based meat mince.

MANILA, Philippines – Hey vegetarians and plant-based eaters! Looking for something new to try? Pancake House has something for you to taco about – it’s their newest Plant-Based Best Taco in Town, made with 100% plant-based “meat” mince.

Pancake House’s signature Best Taco in Town now has a meat-free option; its ground beef mixture is made with The Vegetarian Butcher’s 100% plant-based mince instead. It has no MSG, is high in plant-based protein, and is cooked in almost the same spiced, savory-tangy taco sauce as the original. The taste, of course, lacks that fatty, beefy flavor, and the texture is more chewy than the original, but it’s good enough for a plant-based dupe.

Photo courtesy of Pancake House

The best part is that the plant-based taco comes with the usual works – grated cheese, Pancake House’s tomato salsa, lettuce, and a crispy taco shell. For plant-based eaters who miss the Pancake House taco experience, this is a good, meat-free way to enjoy it again.

Pancake House also released a Spicy Taco version made with cayenne powder, and for the sweet tooths, a Banana Nutella Taco made with hazelnut spread, whipped cream, fresh bananas, chocolate, and powdered sugar.

Photo courtesy of Pancake House

All tacos cost P99 each.

Pancake House’s Plant-Based Best Taco in Town is available in all Pancake House stores nationwide until March 31. It’s available for dine-in, take-out, and delivery via their hotline, website, GrabFood, foodpanda, Mangan, Pick.a.Roo, OrderMo, and Groover. – Rappler.com