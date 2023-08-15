Oui, oui! South Korea bakery Paris Baguette to open 1st PH branch in 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Whether you’re a K-drama enthusiast or a K-pop stan, the name “Paris Baguette” may ring some bells. If you’ve always been curious to try the famous South Korean bakery, you’re in luck – it’s set to open in the Philippines this year!

The iconic French-inspired bakery chain confirmed to Rappler that it is set to open its very first branch in Metro Manila during the fourth quarter of 2023. Its exact date and location have yet to be announced.

After its flagship store’s opening, Paris Baguette Philippines will continue expanding via multiple stores in “key cities nationwide.”

While there’s no confirmed Philippine menu just yet, fans are expecting to enjoy the bakery’s European-inspired baked goods like croissants, baguettes, donuts, cheese tarts, cheesecakes, danishes, tiered cakes, and its Guinness award-winning best-seller: the Silky Roll Cake. Savory items and coffee are also on the menu.

A leading European-style bakery chain in South Korea, Paris Baguette was founded in 1988 and has since expanded globally with over 3,500 stores in South Korea alone. It has over 480 locations abroad in the United States, France, Malaysia, United Kingdom, Canada, China, France, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Singapore.

The popular brand has also been spotted in different corners of Korean popular culture, such as in K-dramas The King: Eternal Monarch and The Best Hit. K-pop’s 2PM and Lee Mu-jin have also partnered with the brand in the past, among other Korean celebrities.

Paris Baguette Philippines will be operated by Berjaya Food International (franchisor of Kenny Rogers Roasters), subsidiary Sdn. Bhd, Paris Baguette Singapore, and Middle Trade Inc. – Rappler.com