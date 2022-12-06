Tahoooo! Try taho pie by this Quezon City bakery

It's your favorite taho, but in pie form, made with buttery crust, soy custard filling, sago, and arnibal syrup!

MANILA, Philippines – Ever had – or thought of – a taho pie? Me neither, until I heard that this was local home-based bakery Messerts’ best-selling dessert since its viral launch in 2019!

Unconventional in concept but quite familiar in flavors, the Original Taho Pie was intended to be a “completely original Pinoy dessert,” Messerts told Rappler, with the total “Pinoy taho experience.”

The favorite sweet street treat – made from silken tofu, arnibal (molasses syrup), and sago (pearls) – is almost replicated in the pie, with a soft, buttery, and slightly sweet crust similar to a traditional buko pie. The soft, high-grade soy custard filling’s consistency is almost like an egg pie, just jigglier and less dense.

The pie comes with a side of mini sago and the sweet arnibal syrup, which you’re supposed to drizzle (or pour) on top of your pie once ready to eat. Taste-wise, it’s basically like you’re eating taho, just in pie form! You can enjoy it chilled if you like chilled taho, or warm and fresh. Just don’t let the pie sit in the fridge for too long, as the crust and sago can get a bit tough after two days.

Messerts’ Original Taho Pie costs P420, which roughly serves eight slices. The bakery’s other best-selling Cuatro Leche Flan dessert – moist sponge cake soaked in four kinds of milk – is also a must-try.

There is a two-three day lead time for deliveries. Messerts is located in Don Jose Heights, Brgy. Commonwealth, Quezon City. To order, you can message on Facebook. – Rappler.com