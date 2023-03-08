A latte fun! What to expect at Manila Coffee Festival 2023 this March

Bean waiting for this? The annual Manila Coffee Festival is back with more coffee, music, and art!

MANILA, Philippines – Brewing soon is the highly-anticipated Manila Coffee Festival 2023, which will be back on-ground on Friday, March 17 to Sunday, March 19 at the MGBX Convention Hall at the Manila Mariott Hotel, Newport World Resorts in Pasay City!

The annual gathering is a celebration of Philippine coffee, Filipino coffee growers, and Filipino coffee culture where coffee enthusiasts can enjoy various activities such as latte art workshops, live coffee demonstrations, and insightful discussions by top figures of the Philippine coffee industry. Various exhibitors like coffee growers from different Philippine regions, baristas, roasters, café and restaurant owners, innovators, industry advocates, and artisans will also be present.

Tickets for the festival are available at PouchNATION, at the price of P300 for regular one-day passes and P1,800 for expresso passes. Students can also avail of a P200 discount onsite with the provision of a valid ID.

Regular passes include access to exhibitor booths, free unlimited Philippine coffee, live performances of local artists, a live mural art competition, and other perks. The expresso pass has the same inclusions but has additional access to free unlimited coffee cocktails as well as the KapeTalks sessions, which are discussions featuring seasoned experts and professionals in the coffee industry.

There will also be on-site merch printing, the Muralista Competition: Chalk Art Edition, and the Single Origin Bar.

The Manila Coffee Festival’s mission is to showcase that “coffee is more than just a commodity but a part of our cultural identity which we commit to sustain.” Its last edition was held in April 2022 at Intramuros, Manila after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Before that, it was held in March 2020, shortly before the start of lockdown, at Manila Hotel’s Tent City.

For more information, you can visit Manila Coffee Festival’s official Facebook page. – Rappler.com