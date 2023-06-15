LIST: Food treats to celebrate Father’s Day 2023 with

From cakes, to burgers, to donuts – there will be no diet for Dad this Father's Day!

MANILA, Philippines – With Father’s Day just around the corner, you’re probably scrambling to find ways to celebrate the number one man in your life on that special day.

If you haven’t ordered that cake or made that restaurant reservation, here’s your sign! Check out these local food establishments and get ready to treat your fathers and father figures with presents that really satisfy.

Lunch out!

Just because he’s the man of the house, doesn’t mean you can’t take him out for an awesome dining experience. For your champ of a dad, why not take him to Champion Hotpot?

With Weekday Lunch (P788) or Weekday Dinner/Weekend/Holiday (P988) offerings, the unlimited hotpot and Mongolian rice bowl restaurant in Santolan Town Plaza, San Juan City boasts a variety of soup bases to choose from, like laksa or sukiyaki (to name a few), to pair with noodles, vegetables, and Champion Balls. They also have the Unlimited Mongolian Knockout Bowl for Lunch (P450) if your dad needs his rice fix! For June, Champion Hotpot has extended dining hours until 12 midnight from Friday to Saturday, perfect if your father is a late-night diner.

Century City Mall also has their own unique dining experience in store for you and your dad. From June 17 to June 18, Chef Martin Narisma of The Fat Kid Inside Studios, with Maillard and Dads Belly Roast, will cook up a storm at Level 4, Al Fresco for Century City Mall’s first Kitchen-to-Table activity that guests can participate in hands-on while witnessing live cooking from their own stations.

NFT-themed US restaurant Bored & Hungry Manila also just updated their daily menu with the new OG Pinoy Burger (P395), made with Vigan longganisa patties, sunny side up egg, banana ketchup aioli, and atchara. If your dad loves Pinoy-style chori burgers, this is in a similar ballpark.

Located at The Grid Food Market in Power Plant Mall, Makati City, Bored & Hungry Manila currently only offers the OG Pinoy Burger, the OG Smashed Burger (P395), and Fries (P150), but the simple menu might just be a hit for your chill and hungry dad.

If you’re still looking to get your dad a present in a box, order Mimi & Bros’ Dad Box (P2,100), which comes with pork ribs, buffalo wings, their Signature Fried Chicken, and smoked sausage, with sweet corn and pickles on the side! Otherwise, dine al fresco at Mimi & Bros at Crossroads, 32nd Street, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

Desserts for Dad

A list of Father’s Day treats isn’t complete without desserts, because what’s a celebration without cake?

If you’re not sure where to start, Max’s Caramel Fudge Cake (P999) is a sweet surprise for your dad, with its caramel frosting and chocolate drizzles over the super rich chocolate cake. The moist fudgy cake has a layer of caramel ganache in the middle, too.

Also check out Kumori’s five-inch Midnight Choco Truffle Cake (P699) – a rich and sweet chocolate cake and layered with brownie bits for crunch and an indulgent dark chocolate ganache. You can even get a Father’s Day topper for an additional P50.

For your donut-loving and caffeine-crazy dad, Krispy Kreme’s Father’s Day Doughnut Boxes are packed with their newest Coffee Doughnut Creations. The box of six assorted doughnuts sells for P449, while the dozen costs P899. They are available until June 23 in all branches nationwide.

There’s the Kafe Latte, an unglazed vanilla cake donut with coffee-flavored coating and coffee kreme icing, drizzled with dark chocolate; the Mocha Kreme Filled, a shell doughnut filled with vanilla kreme, dipped in coffee-flavored coating, topped with coffee kreme and dark chocolate chips; and the Tiramisu, an unglazed dark chocolate ring doughnut filled with mocha, dipped in tiramisu coating, topped with mocha icing and cocoa powder.

Craving something different? Try Nothing But Jill’s pastries that are said to rival the menu of California’s Porto’s Bakery. Located along Esteban Abada St., Quezon City, Nothing But Jill offers boxes of 12 Cheese Rolls (P1099), Classic Cannoli (P1099), White Choco Covered Cannoli (P1299), and Chocolate Covered Cannoli (P1299).

Last but not least, to beat the heat, treat your cool dad with an equally cool pint of AFTERGLOW Artisanal Kombucha Sorbet (P480) by Cultur’d Kombucha and gelato haven Afters! It’s good for the gut, and refreshing, too. – Sophia Gonzaga and Steph Arnaldo/Rappler.com