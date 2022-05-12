NeverAgain: Adarna’s Martial Law kid’s books are on sale

The bundle contains five illustrated books that tell stories of the Martial Law era

MANILA, Philippines – It’s never too early to teach your kids about the Marcos dictatorship with Adarna House’s #NeverAgain bundle, available for pre-order at 20% off now until May 22.

The bundle contains five illustrated books that tell stories of the Martial Law era: Si Jhun Jhun, Noong Bago Ideklara Ang Batas Militar, EDSA, The Magic Arrow, Isang Harding Papel, and Ito Ang Diktadura.

Shipping for pre-orders begins on June 14.

Adarna House announced the sale on May 11, just days after the May 9 elections that saw the late dictator’s son Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. emerging as the country’s presumptive president.

Bongbong’s father, Ferdinand Marcos, ruled under Martial Law from 1972 to 1981, and stayed in power until he was exiled in 1986. The era is considered one of the darkest in Philippine history, marked by human rights abuses, widespread corruption, poverty, the silencing of media, and the oppression of political opposition. – Rappler.com