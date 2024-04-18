Cebu SK councilor, activists urge CHR to probe series of red-tagging incidents

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ACTIVISTS. Kyle Enero, Chairperson of Kabataan Partylist Cebu Chapter, along with Angel Mendiola, Vice President of the National Union of Students in the Philippines - Visayas, and Kei Galon, Chairperson of Anakbayan-Cebu Chapter, filed a request for an impartial investigation regarding the series of threats, intimidation, and red-tagging at the Commission on Human Rights Central Visayas Regional Office in Cebu City on April 18.

'We don’t want our mandate and our socio-civic duties as student leaders and Filipino youth to be belittled by the state, that it is only right that we resist injustices in society,' says NUSP Vice President for Visayas Angel Mendiola

CEBU, Philippines – Youth activists on Thursday, April 18, asked the Central Visayas office of the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) to investigate a series of red-tagging incidents in Cebu.

Since October 2023, anonymous groups have accused youth activists of being “terrorist recruiters” of the New People’s Army (NPA). The accusation were placed via posters displayed near two Cebu universities.

“We are hoping (CHR) can identify at the very least who is behind these groups,” Sambag Uno Sangguniang Kabataan Councilor and Kabataan Party List (KPL) Cebu Chairperson John Kyle Enero told Rappler.

Based on social media posts and photos of the posters, the activists identified the groups with the handles Tingog sa Katawhan, Coalition against Communist Terrorists, Patriotic Students against Communism Movement, and People’s Coalition for Peace.

According to Enero, the activists initially filed a report on the incident at the Barangay Parian Police Station in Cebu City on Monday, April 15. But instead of assistance, they received snide remarks from the police personnel and were told they were “sayang” (pitiable) for being activists.

“We’re filing at CHR because we want the issue investigated by an independent body…Based on what we’ve experienced, CHR is more impartial and they are not biased,” Enero said.

The youth leader asked that the CHR would look into the red-tagging of National Union of Students of the Philippines (NUSP) Vice President for Visayas Angel Mendiola, Bayan Muna Regional Chairperson John Ruiz, Anakbayan Cebu Chairperson Kei Galon, and himself.

“In the meantime, while we have filed here and processed our complaint, we will be engaging with other Cebu City officials to seek out other remedies available to us,” Enero added.

CHR Security Officer Noel Cala told Rappler that copies of the activists’ request will be furnished to their legal and investigation team and the regional director’s office.

“By then, we can determine what the appropriate actions should be for their request,” Cala said.

Stop silencing youth

In a joint statement, Mendiola said it was important for student leaders and activists to participate in social issues, especially those concerning the marginalized sector in Cebu.

Mendiola has been a part of multiple advocacy initiatives, including the Lumad Bakwit Schools in Cebu, and has been red-tagged on 3 separate incidents involving the anonymous groups both online and on posters.

“We don’t want our mandate and our socio-civic duties as student leaders and Filipino youth to be belittled by the state, that it is only right that we resist against injustices in society,” Mendiola said.

Galon, for her part, said that anonymous groups which accused them of being terrorists should provide evidence to back up their claims.

“We challenge them to a discourse. Why do organizations like Anakbayan, KPL, and NUSP exist? It is because of the skyrocketing prices, because of socioeconomic conditions that persist right now,” Galon said.

The activist said that the main reasons individuals participate in activism, and even, in extreme cases, armed struggled, are the ongoing political crisis and impunity of corrupt officials.

“The truth is that these efforts to silence, going as far as abducting activists, harassing and killing them, and heavy surveillance is exactly what destroys a person’s future…It is not activism that ruins families, it is the danger being posed by state forces against activists,” Mendiola said in a mix of English and Cebuano. – Rappler.com