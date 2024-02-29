Australian senators protest vs Marcos | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Some Australian lawmakers protest inside and outside their parliament building while Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers a speech. Senator Janet Rice of the Australian Greens raises a banner inside the hall reading, ‘Stop the human rights abuses.’

The Supreme Court punishes former NTF-ELCAC spokesperson Lorraine Badoy for threatening a Manila judge. It finds Badoy guilty of indirect contempt for her ‘vitriolic and outright threats’ against Judge Marlo Magdoza-Malagar.

The Manila International Airport Authority, which operates the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, apologizes to passengers who were reportedly bitten by bed bugs in Terminals 2 and 3.

An Illinois state judge disqualifies Donald Trump from appearing on the Illinois’ Republican presidential primary ballot due to his role in the US Capitol insurrection on January 6, 2021.

SB19’s Justin releases single ‘surreal’ for his debut as a solo artist. He says the song is a love letter to those who dare to dream beyond reality. – Rappler.com