Now there’s even a comic book about Taylor Swift

TAYLOR SWIFT. The popstar attends a premiere for 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' concert film in Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 11, 2023.

NEW YORK, USA– Fans who just can’t get enough of “queen of pop” Taylor Swift can learn more about her life in an upcoming biographical comic book about the American singer.

Swift features as part of TidalWave Comics’ Female Force series on “accomplished and influential figures” across literature, business, entertainment, politics and more.

The front cover of the new Taylor Swift comic book “Female Force: Taylor Swift” by TidalWave Comics is seen in this handout image obtained by Reuters on November 14, 2023.

The 22-page glossy charts Swift’s rise to stardom and highlights some of her career achievements.

“Of course Taylor Swift deserves her own comic book,” said author Eric M. Esquivel.

The back cover of the new Taylor Swift comic book “Female Force: Taylor Swift” by TidalWave Comics is seen in this handout image obtained by Reuters on November 14, 2023.

“She wears colorful tights and fights corporate villains who try to use their money to control her. The only other person who fits that description is Clark Kent … and even he couldn’t have written 1989′.“

The book will be released on December 13 and will be available in digital, paperback and hardcover with two covers. – Rappler.com