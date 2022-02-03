Shoe and tell: Make your own Marikina sandals with this DIY home kit

MANILA, Philippines – If you’re into do-it-yourself passion projects and hands-on hobbies, maybe making your own sandals from scratch is something you’d like to shoe off to friends and family! Creative hub Zapateria gives craft enthusiasts and fashion savants the opportunity to do so – this local business offers a Make Your Own Sliders Kit, using locally-sourced materials and designs from Marikina City, the Shoe Capital of the Philippines.

The unique DIY kit is specially built for beginners and hobbyists who are interested to learn first-hand the “basics of shoemaking.” In an effort to support the struggling shoe industry and to empower Filipino creativity, Zapateria made sure to support local artisanal shoemakers and their heritage with this project that showcases the meticulous craft of footwear design.

So far, Zapateria has only one Do-It-Yourself Kit for purchase on their website – the Make Your Own Sliders Kit, which is available at P580 a box and comes in red, white, or black colors. The end result is a stylish pair of real leather slide slippers with double-buckle straps.

Photo courtesy of Zapateria

Each kit comes with the following materials and tools: an adhesive wand, one pair of cork soles, one needle and thread, one jar of strong adhesive, one pair of sole protectors, one sheet of sand paper, one sheet of leather, and four buckles. An instructional video is available online for streaming – all you have to do is scan the QR code sticker on your box.

Photo courtesy of Zapateria

The kit is fairly easy to follow and do; the leather sheet already has an outline for the straps, so all you have to do is cut it with craft scissors. Plus, it’s fun!

The sliders are available for ladies sizes (5-10) and men sizes (7-11).

You can place your orders via Zapateria’s website. They’re based in 56 Dragon Street, Midtown Subdvision Phase 1, Barangay San Roque, Marikina City. – Rappler.com