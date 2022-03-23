Up, up, and away! Clark’s Hot Air Balloon Festival to return on these dates

Are you ready to be blown away? Pampanga's annual outdoor event makes its return with food and live music by star performers.

MANILA, Philippines – Prepare to be blown away! Pampanga’s annual Hot Air Balloon Festival is finally making its grand comeback this year as the Clark Hot Air Balloon, Food & Music Festival, happening at Clark Global City from June 10 to 11, 2022, a year after going on hiatus in 2021 due to the pandemic.

Aside from beautiful hot air balloons from all over the world, guests can also look forward to food concessionaires and live music performances by local artists and bands. On Day 1, June 10, Skusta Clee, KIYO, Al James, Because, Allison Shore, Michael Pangilinan, Almo$t, Ronnie Alonte, and more performers will be gracing the stage.

On Day 2, June 11, the performers line-up includes Ben & Ben, December Avenue, Arthur Nery, Unique Salonga, and other artists.

The live performances on both days will begin after the much-awaited Hot Air Balloon Display from 4 pm to 7 pm.

Tickets for the event costs P500 for Gen Ad, P1,000 for VIP, and P3,000 for SVIP, and are valid for single use only (if you want to attend both days, you’ll need two tickets). Guests can secure their tickets at SM Cinemas nationwide or on the SM Tickets website.

Old tickets that were bought for the festival’s canceled 2021 edition are still valid, even if they are damaged or faded – just present them upon entry. If you can’t go on the rescheduled date, you can have your old tickets refunded from May 2 to May 10 via SM Tickets.

The Philippine International Hot Air Balloon Festival is an annual event usually held in January to February at the Clark Freeport Zone, Pampanga City. The iconic outdoor event was founded in 1994. Its latest edition happened from March 13-14, 2020. – Rappler.com