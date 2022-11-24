Travel
What’s in store at Mitsukoshi? Here are all the shops opening in BGC’s newest mall

Steph Arnaldo
Photos by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

What's on your next BGC lakwatsa agenda? Here are the stores and restaurants you can expect from Mitsukoshi Mall!

MANILA, Philippines – Malling tayo, g? Japan’s famous Mitsukoshi Mall opened its doors to the Philippine public for the first time on November 18 at Bonifacio Global City! Have you said kon’nichiwa yet?

MITSUKOSHI MALL IN BGC. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

The modern, Japanese-inspired mall isn’t fully complete yet, but it already houses a few well-known favorites like Mendokoro Ramenba, Fully Booked’s Kinokuniya Bookstore branch, Japan’s The Matcha Tokyo, and the upcoming Japanese steak chain Ikinari Steak.

MALL ENTRANCE. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler
OUTDOOR STORES. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

It’s still a bit empty (and very cold) inside, but the Tuesday afternoon crowd was enough to feel like a lively neighborhood mall. It’s good for a leisurely stroll, especially if you’re looking for a merienda spot or a cup of coffee, or doing some light or luxury shopping. A lot of stores are still boarded up though, with no final date on when the mall will be finished yet.

GROUND FLOOR COMMON AREA AND CONCIERGE. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler
KEY COFFEE TRUCK. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler
DOUGH & GROCER AREA. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

In the meantime, here are the stores and restaurants to expect from Mitsukoshi Mall as of November 2022!

Basement 1
  • Bread Talk
  • Mitsukoshi Fresh Grocery (with UCC Coffee Selections)
  • Hey BBK
  • BIZU
  • Butternut Manila
  • KORIMU
  • M Bakery
  • Beard Papa’s
  • Nanyang
  • Ben’s Cookies
  • Eric Kayser
  • Fruit Club
  • Gong Cha
  • YOYU Creamery
  • Kurimi Milk Tea Bar
  • Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory
  • Med Modern Mediterranean
  • WAKASAYA
  • Potato Corner/Persia Grill Express
  • Avocadoria
  • Ralph’s Wines and Spirits
  • Kitchen by CBTL
  • True Value
  • Alessi
  • EuroCave
  • KARADA
  • TOKYO GLAM
  • Doctor Leather
MITSUKOSHI FRESH GROCERY. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler
UCC COFFEE LIFESTYLE AREA. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

The Basement Floor will also have the Itadaki Food Court, which will consist of Chibo Okonomiyaki, Saboten Express, Nadai Fujisoba, Coco Ichibanya, Tenya EX, Bad Bird, KINUGAWA, RED FOREST STATION, and other restaurants. As of Tuesday, November 22, it is still under construction.

ITADAKI FOOD COURT IN B1. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler
FOOD COURT SEATING. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler
Ground Floor
  • Signet
  • Wacoal
  • Una Roco
  • Giordano
  • New Era
  • master piece
  • Pino Leatherware
  • Denovo
  • MN+LA
  • Crozen
  • Tokyo Watches
  • Knot
  • SEIKO
  • Wellness Plus
  • MITSUKOSHI Beauty
  • SHISEIDO
  • Kanebo
  • Pili Ani
  • Art of Scent
  • Mendokoro Ramenba
  • Prologue
  • Key Coffee
  • Dough & Grocer
  • The Matcha Tokyo
  • Villeroy & Boch
  • Nespresso
  • Lexus
  • Beyond The Box
  • Metrobank
DAISO STORE. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler
BEAUTY DEPARTMENT STORE. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler
Second Floor
  • Paris MIKI
  • OWNDAYS
  • OSIM
  • The Loop
  • Analog PH
  • Japan Eye Center
  • Nora Hair Salon
  • Digital Walker
  • Secret Sneaker Store
  • Kinokuniya/Fully Booked
  • DAISO
  • Giwon Korean Steakhouse
  • c.o. The Collectible Store
  • CHEZ LAM
  • ELHJ Born
  • Tokyo
  • IKINARI STEAK
  • Happy Lemon
  • SENRYO
  • Nagi Sushi
  • Putien
SECOND FLOOR. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler
FULLY BOOKED x KINOKUNIYA. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler
THE COLLECTIBLE STORE. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Mitsukoshi Mall is located at 8th Ave. corner 36th St., Grand Central Park, North BGC, Taguig City. It is open from 10 am to 11 pm daily. – Rappler.com

author

Steph Arnaldo

If she’s not writing about food, she’s probably thinking about it. From advertising copywriter to freelance feature writer, Steph Arnaldo finally turned her part-time passion into a full-time career. She’s written about food, lifestyle, and wellness for Rappler since 2018.
