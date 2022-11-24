What’s in store at Mitsukoshi? Here are all the shops opening in BGC’s newest mall

What's on your next BGC lakwatsa agenda? Here are the stores and restaurants you can expect from Mitsukoshi Mall!

MANILA, Philippines – Malling tayo, g? Japan’s famous Mitsukoshi Mall opened its doors to the Philippine public for the first time on November 18 at Bonifacio Global City! Have you said kon’nichiwa yet?

MITSUKOSHI MALL IN BGC. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

The modern, Japanese-inspired mall isn’t fully complete yet, but it already houses a few well-known favorites like Mendokoro Ramenba, Fully Booked’s Kinokuniya Bookstore branch, Japan’s The Matcha Tokyo, and the upcoming Japanese steak chain Ikinari Steak.

MALL ENTRANCE. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

OUTDOOR STORES. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

It’s still a bit empty (and very cold) inside, but the Tuesday afternoon crowd was enough to feel like a lively neighborhood mall. It’s good for a leisurely stroll, especially if you’re looking for a merienda spot or a cup of coffee, or doing some light or luxury shopping. A lot of stores are still boarded up though, with no final date on when the mall will be finished yet.

GROUND FLOOR COMMON AREA AND CONCIERGE. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

KEY COFFEE TRUCK. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

DOUGH & GROCER AREA. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

In the meantime, here are the stores and restaurants to expect from Mitsukoshi Mall as of November 2022!

Basement 1

Bread Talk

Mitsukoshi Fresh Grocery (with UCC Coffee Selections)

Hey BBK

BIZU

Butternut Manila

KORIMU

M Bakery

Beard Papa’s

Nanyang

Ben’s Cookies

Eric Kayser

Fruit Club

Gong Cha

YOYU Creamery

Kurimi Milk Tea Bar

Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory

Med Modern Mediterranean

WAKASAYA

Potato Corner/Persia Grill Express

Avocadoria

Ralph’s Wines and Spirits

Kitchen by CBTL

True Value

Alessi

EuroCave

KARADA

TOKYO GLAM

Doctor Leather

MITSUKOSHI FRESH GROCERY. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

UCC COFFEE LIFESTYLE AREA. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

The Basement Floor will also have the Itadaki Food Court, which will consist of Chibo Okonomiyaki, Saboten Express, Nadai Fujisoba, Coco Ichibanya, Tenya EX, Bad Bird, KINUGAWA, RED FOREST STATION, and other restaurants. As of Tuesday, November 22, it is still under construction.

ITADAKI FOOD COURT IN B1. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

FOOD COURT SEATING. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Ground Floor

Signet

Wacoal

Una Roco

Giordano

New Era

master piece

Pino Leatherware

Denovo

MN+LA

Crozen

Tokyo Watches

Knot

SEIKO

Wellness Plus

MITSUKOSHI Beauty

SHISEIDO

Kanebo

Pili Ani

Art of Scent

Mendokoro Ramenba

Prologue

Key Coffee

Dough & Grocer

The Matcha Tokyo

Villeroy & Boch

Nespresso

Lexus

Beyond The Box

Metrobank

DAISO STORE. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

BEAUTY DEPARTMENT STORE. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Second Floor

Paris MIKI

OWNDAYS

OSIM

The Loop

Analog PH

Japan Eye Center

Nora Hair Salon

Digital Walker

Secret Sneaker Store

Kinokuniya/Fully Booked

DAISO

Giwon Korean Steakhouse

c.o. The Collectible Store

CHEZ LAM

ELHJ Born

Tokyo

IKINARI STEAK

Happy Lemon

SENRYO

Nagi Sushi

Putien

SECOND FLOOR. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

FULLY BOOKED x KINOKUNIYA. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

THE COLLECTIBLE STORE. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Mitsukoshi Mall is located at 8th Ave. corner 36th St., Grand Central Park, North BGC, Taguig City. It is open from 10 am to 11 pm daily. – Rappler.com