What’s in store at Mitsukoshi? Here are all the shops opening in BGC’s newest mall

MANILA, Philippines – Malling tayo, g? Japan’s famous Mitsukoshi Mall opened its doors to the Philippine public for the first time on November 18 at Bonifacio Global City! Have you said kon’nichiwa yet?
The modern, Japanese-inspired mall isn’t fully complete yet, but it already houses a few well-known favorites like Mendokoro Ramenba, Fully Booked’s Kinokuniya Bookstore branch, Japan’s The Matcha Tokyo, and the upcoming Japanese steak chain Ikinari Steak.
It’s still a bit empty (and very cold) inside, but the Tuesday afternoon crowd was enough to feel like a lively neighborhood mall. It’s good for a leisurely stroll, especially if you’re looking for a merienda spot or a cup of coffee, or doing some light or luxury shopping. A lot of stores are still boarded up though, with no final date on when the mall will be finished yet.
In the meantime, here are the stores and restaurants to expect from Mitsukoshi Mall as of November 2022!
Basement 1
- Bread Talk
- Mitsukoshi Fresh Grocery (with UCC Coffee Selections)
- Hey BBK
- BIZU
- Butternut Manila
- KORIMU
- M Bakery
- Beard Papa’s
- Nanyang
- Ben’s Cookies
- Eric Kayser
- Fruit Club
- Gong Cha
- YOYU Creamery
- Kurimi Milk Tea Bar
- Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory
- Med Modern Mediterranean
- WAKASAYA
- Potato Corner/Persia Grill Express
- Avocadoria
- Ralph’s Wines and Spirits
- Kitchen by CBTL
- True Value
- Alessi
- EuroCave
- KARADA
- TOKYO GLAM
- Doctor Leather
The Basement Floor will also have the Itadaki Food Court, which will consist of Chibo Okonomiyaki, Saboten Express, Nadai Fujisoba, Coco Ichibanya, Tenya EX, Bad Bird, KINUGAWA, RED FOREST STATION, and other restaurants. As of Tuesday, November 22, it is still under construction.
Ground Floor
- Signet
- Wacoal
- Una Roco
- Giordano
- New Era
- master piece
- Pino Leatherware
- Denovo
- MN+LA
- Crozen
- Tokyo Watches
- Knot
- SEIKO
- Wellness Plus
- MITSUKOSHI Beauty
- SHISEIDO
- Kanebo
- Pili Ani
- Art of Scent
- Mendokoro Ramenba
- Prologue
- Key Coffee
- Dough & Grocer
- The Matcha Tokyo
- Villeroy & Boch
- Nespresso
- Lexus
- Beyond The Box
- Metrobank
Second Floor
- Paris MIKI
- OWNDAYS
- OSIM
- The Loop
- Analog PH
- Japan Eye Center
- Nora Hair Salon
- Digital Walker
- Secret Sneaker Store
- Kinokuniya/Fully Booked
- DAISO
- Giwon Korean Steakhouse
- c.o. The Collectible Store
- CHEZ LAM
- ELHJ Born
- Tokyo
- IKINARI STEAK
- Happy Lemon
- SENRYO
- Nagi Sushi
- Putien
Mitsukoshi Mall is located at 8th Ave. corner 36th St., Grand Central Park, North BGC, Taguig City. It is open from 10 am to 11 pm daily. – Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.