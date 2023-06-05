WATCH: Places to visit in Busan, South Korea

#ShareAsia: Busan's picturesque beaches and culture-rich heritage centers are a must in your Korea itinerary!

At the southeastern tip of the Korean peninsula lies Busan, the second-largest city in South Korea and a bustling port center.

In this video, join us as we explore Busan’s picturesque beaches and culture-rich heritage centers – a must in your Korea itinerary!

Featured locations:

– Taejongdae (Yeongdo Lighthouse)

– Haedong Yonggungsa Temple

– Gamcheon Culture Village

– Songdo Beach

– Rappler.com

#ShareAsia highlights the best and most sought-after experiences in the Asia-Pacific region. It’s a content and resource hub for tourists and locals alike seeking new, exciting experiences in the region.