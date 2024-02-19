Ride Japan’s Enoden train with me, from Kugenuma to Enoshima

Join Rappler's Miriam Grace Go as she rides the Enoden, a local train in Kanagawa, Japan. The Enoden traverses 10 kilometers, and has all the small-town charm.

The Enoden, or the Enoshima Electric Railway, is a local train in Kanagawa Prefecture featured in a number of J-dramas and anime. It traverses 10 kilometers and connects the cities of Kamakura and Fujisawa.

Famed for its small-town charm, the Enoden is a single-track train, passing through neighborhoods –sometimes just in front of your gate or behind your backyard, or through streets that locals actually cross.

Depending on size, a station services anywhere from 1,600 to 40,000 passengers daily. It takes about 34 minutes to ride the Enoden from end to end, through all its 15 stations. Each brings you to cultural gems south of Tokyo.

Watch this video and join Rappler’s Miriam Grace Go as she rides the Enoden, from Kugenuma to Enoshima. – Rappler.com