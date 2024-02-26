WATCH: Spot winter sakura at Mitsuike Park in Yokohama, Japan

Every year here, cherry trees start blooming more than a month before they peak in most parts of the country

Mitsuike Koen is a community park in Tsurumi City, Yokohama, Japan. In mid-February, as winter winds down, it reminds you why it’s special.

Every year here, cherry trees start blooming more than a month before they peak in most parts of the country. Across Mitsuike Park’s 300,000 square meters are 1,600 cherry trees of 78 species. The kanzakura variety is the first to bloom, in February.

In spring, Mitsuike is considered one of Japan’s top 100 hanami or sakura-viewing spots. Watch the video and catch a sneak peek of the flowering pink and white blossoms. – Miriam Grace A. Go/Rappler.com