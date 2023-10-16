WATCH: Visit Siquijor’s Old Enchanted Balete Tree

Estimated to be over four centuries old, the tree has a natural spring that flows beneath it

SIQUIJOR, Philippines — The island of Siquijor is often associated with mysticism, folklore, and the supernatural. Still, its churches are a testament to the Catholic piety of the community. In many ways, Siquijor is proof that Catholicism and folklore can coexist.

The Old Enchanted Balete Tree, estimated to be over four centuries old, has a natural spring that flows at its foot. Locals say its source could not traced. But, they say it is clean and safe with small fish in the water.

Beneath this huge tree is the Balete Bistro restaurant where travellers can take a pitstop and enjoy a quick meal, and multiple souvenir shops where tourists can take pieces of the island home with them.

