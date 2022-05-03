Break the Fake Movement joins Rappler’s Lighthouse Communities of Action

Break the Fake Movement best recognized for its fact-checking initiatives done in digital forms, like blogging, vlogging, and conducting hackathons or software competitions and leadership development programs

Break the Fake Movement, an independent organization led by young professionals from different sectors, is one of MovePH’s partner organizations joining Lighthouse to fight disinformation.

Break the Fake Movement is best recognized for its fact-checking initiatives done in digital forms, like blogging, vlogging, and conducting hackathons or software competitions and leadership development programs. Aiming to equip the youth towards social change, their initiatives can be found on www.breakthefakemovement.com.

They are proudest of their Break the Fake Hackathon in 2019, which took place in Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines. With at least 30 partner organizations, they also initiated Media Civic’s Lab, a year-long media and information literacy (MIL) training covering responsible digital citizenship, media literacy and awareness, fake news and disinformation, among others.

For the 2022 elections, they’re aiming to forward voters’ education through online campaigns in the form of graphics, music videos, and forums. They were also part of SML: Share Mo Lang Voters’ Forum, an online event in April that aimed at providing a safe space for democratic discourse among young voters, while promoting critical thinking and fact-checking.

Rappler and Break the Fake Movement’s partnership was built around the common goal of fighting disinformation, as well as the advocacy of promoting informed decisions in consuming media content. They actively worked with MovePH, Rappler’s civic engagement arm, in co-hosting fact checking webinars in 2021.

“We have collaborated with Rappler in implementing a dedicated Webinar for Fact-Checking in the Time of COVID-19. They also participated in the Phase 2 of Media Civics Lab Seminar-Workshops,” Break the Fake Movement said.

On the Lighthouse platform, Break the Fake aims to utilize more of their partnership with Rappler’s #FactsFirstPH initiative. They’re hoping to extend their reach to include communities where people can voluntarily write fact checks and achieve their journalistic goals with proper guidance.

“We’re excited about how we can leverage the platform in amplifying the reach of our events. Now that travel restrictions are easing up and our offline events are lining up, we are hoping to use the Lighthouse Platform to reach more communities and individuals who stand to benefit in our MIL and fact-checking programs,” they said.

Check out their Lighthouse page by visiting btf.rappler.com. – Rappler.com