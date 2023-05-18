VoicesFromTheRegions: Join community dialogue, workshop on digital citizenship in Iloilo, Guimaras

The community project dubbed 'Voices from the Regions', is happening on June 2 and 3 in Miag-ao, Iloilo and Buenavista, Guimaras respectively. Register to join if you are a resident of these communities.

MANILA, Philippines – In the digital age, everyone who has access to social media can publish their thoughts and get exposed to different topics and content.

This access can be a double-edged sword since this can make people vulnerable to manipulation, lies, and scams happening in the same online space. On the other hand, social media, when used responsibly, can also offer citizens the opportunity to amplify their voice for good.

So what can we do to cut through the social media noise? How can communities use their voices for social good?

MovePH, the civic engagement arm of Rappler, will be heading to towns of Miag-ao, Iloilo, and Buenavista, Guimaras for community dialogues and workshops to promote responsible digital citizenship on June 2 and 3 respectively.

The community initiative dubbed “Voices from the Regions” in Western Visayas is a pilot project that aims to strengthen community engagement through dialogues and highlight the importance of good digital citizenship in today’s online landscape.

This project, supported by the Community Solutions Program, is done in partnership with the Pantawid Program Regional Program Management team of the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Tib-ong Kabataan Inc, The Daily Guardian, and the #FactsFirstPH initiative.

The Iloilo leg of the project is co-hosted by the University of the Philippines Visayas Miag-ao Campus, iWrite, and Bantala.

Participants will learn about responsible social media use and online civic engagement. The initiative will also touch on how to be more mindful of one’s information consumption habits, as well as, tackle the roles and responsibilities of digital citizens, especially in voicing out issues that matter to them and their communities.

The event is free but slots are limited. If you are a resident of Miag-ao in Iloilo and Buenavista and Jordan in Guimaras, register to join here or click the link below:

Here are the details to the back-to-back on-ground activities:

UP VIsayas Miag-ao Campus on Friday, June 2

At least 20 participants who are residents of Miag-ao, Iloilo will be selected from the pool of registrants to participate in the community dialogue at 10 am in the UP Visayas Miag-ao campus.

The rest of the registered participants are welcome to join the workshop from 2 pm to 4 pm in the same venue.

Buenavista, Guimaras on Saturday, June 3

At least 20 participants who are residents of Buenavista and Jordan in Guimaras will be selected from the pool of registrants to participate in the community dialogue at 10 am. Venue will be announced once available.

The rest of the registered participants are welcome to join the workshop from 2 pm to 4 pm.

After registering, kindly wait for the confirmation message from MovePH and its partners for the final details of the on-ground activities.

To know more about the important issues in various local areas, Rappler also has a Voices from the Regions podcast. – Rappler.com