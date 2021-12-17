ReliefPH: Help communities affected by Typhoon Odette

Many Filipinos need help after Typhoon Odette destroyed their homes and communities

Thousands of Filipinos are in need of help and relief following the massive devastation caused by Typhoon Odette (Rai).

The typhoon made landfall at least nine times from December 16 to 17, triggering forced evacuations and leaving swaths of destruction in parts of the Visayas and Mindanao. It also affected power lines, causing blackouts in several areas.

In Western Visayas, four deaths in Iloilo and Guimaras were caused by trees that toppled over and crushed homes during the height of the typhoon.

Several organizations are leading donation drives and relief efforts to respond to the needs of affected communities, especially those in Surigao.

This is a running list of verified initiatives that you can check out to help survivors of Typhoon Odette. For easier reference, we arranged them according to their target recipients – affected communities in general, specific Visayas provinces, and specific Mindanao provinces.

General

Ateneo de Manila University

The Ateneo de Manila University will provide food for communities affected by the typhoon. Here’s how you can send your donations:

Bayan Panay

Bayan Panay is accepting in-kind and monetary donations.

In-kind donations may be dropped off at Door 2, Jardeleza Apartment, Cuartero Street, Jaro, Iloilo City. For monetary donations, you may scan the GCash QR Code or send them to the PayMaya account posted.

For other concerns, donors may contact Bayan Panay through 0963 637 0743.

BUKLOD College of Social Sciences and Philosophy

BUKLOD College of Social Sciences and Philosophy, together with the Student Council Alliance of the Philippines and other partner organizations, is accepting in-kind and monetary donations, as well as volunteers.

They have drop-off points in Mandaue City, Cebu City, and Cagayan de Oro City. See the details below:

For the Future PH and Kids for Kids

Kids for Kids and For the Future PH are continuing their typhoon relief and climate emergency fund to respond to the needs of affected communities.

You may donate to any of the following accounts:

GCash

0917 521 5785

Natasha Tanjutco



0917 521 5785 Natasha Tanjutco Paymaya

0968 643 2712

Kids for Kids PH



0968 643 2712 Kids for Kids PH Paypal

tash.tanjutco@gmail.com

Gabriela party list and Lingap Gabriela

The Gabriela party list and Lingap Gabriela are calling for donations and volunteers.

Those interested to help may drop off in-kind donations at #57 P. Burgos St., Barangay Marilag, Quezon City, or #35 Scout Delgado St., Barangay Laging Handa, Quezon City.

Cash donations may also be sent to any of the following accounts:

Chinabank

Lingap Gabriela Inc.

Account Number: 105002008935

Swift Code: CHBKPHMM



Lingap Gabriela Inc. Account Number: 105002008935 Swift Code: CHBKPHMM Gcash

John Marc Cho Santos

0915 768 7114

Those interested to help in the preparation and distribution of food packs and hygiene kits may sign up through the volunteer form, send a message to Lingap Gabriela’s Facebook and Twitter accounts, or email lingapgabph@gmail.com.

GCash

Interested users may send monetary donations to GCash’s partner organizations that are leading relief operations by scanning the GCashGivesBack QR code or sending donation through the Pay Bills #GCashGivesBack wallet.

You may scan the QR code of your preferred nongovernmental organization. Among the options are Philippine Red Cross, ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya Foundation Inc, GMA Kapuso Foundation Inc, UNICEF Philippines, Ayala Foundation Inc Disaster Resilience, and Save the Children PH.

Senator Manny Pacquiao

Presidential aspirant and Senator Manny Pacquiao’s camp arranged relief operation teams and cargo planes to transport donations from Metro Manila to typhoon-hit areas.

They are accepting in-kind and monetary donations. In-kind donations may be dropped off at Team Pacquiao Headquarters, Pacific Star Building, Makati Ave cor Sen. Gil Puyat Ave., Makati City.

Monetary donations, meanwhile, may be sent through the Manny Pacquiao Foundation via its website pacquiaofoundation.org.

For concerns and donations, you may contact the following: Dixie (0945 433 9960), Mhae (0907 241 3658), Xy (0926 625 9404), and Jane (0915 162 0601).

Simbahang Lingkod ng Bayan

Simbahang Lingkod ng Bayan is coordinating with the Social Actions Centers of affected dioceses and its affiliate organizations Tanging Yaman Foundation and Ateneo de Manila University to bring help to communities in need.

Here’s how you can help:

GCash From the GCash app, go to PAY BILLS. Click OTHERS. Look for SIMBAHANG LINGKOD NG BAYAN on the list. Enter AMOUNT. Click NEXT to CONFIRM.



BPI BPI peso checking account: 3081-1111-61

Simbahang Lingkod ng Bayan



For proper acknowledgment and tracking, notify the Simbahang Lingkod ng Bayan and send a photo or screenshot of your transaction/deposit slip to slb@affiliate.ateneo.edu.

Tulong Kabataan Network

Tulong Kabataan, a relief and rehabilitation network initiated by the Kabataan Partylist, is calling for donations for affected residents in the Visayas and Mindanao. It is working in partnership with the University of the Philippines Diliman University Student Council (UPD USC).

UP Diliman students residing in affected areas are also encouraged to answer this sensing form at bit.ly/OdettePHSensingUPD to accommodate academic, relief, and other assistance-related concerns.

People may send monetary donations via the following channels:

Gcash

0969 096 4538

James Bryan G.



0969 096 4538 James Bryan G. PayPal

paypal.me/TulongKabataanPH



paypal.me/TulongKabataanPH UnionBank

109485114994

Arnold Tristan Buenaflor

In-kind donations may be dropped off at this site: 117C Matatag St., Barangay Central, Diliman, Quezon City.

For further inquiries and concerns, contact Hayme Alegre (0969 096 4538). You may also reach Safety and Security Committee Head Andrew Ronquillo (0943 708 7772) at feronquillo@up.edu.ph, or the official page of the UPD USC.

UPLB Agapay

University of the Philippines Los Baños Agapay, in partnership with UPLB Ugnayan ng Pahinungod and Serve the People Brigade-UPLB, is accepting in-kind and monetary donations for typhoon-affected communities.

For monetary donations, you may course them through:

LANDBANK

Account name: Mariah Joy B. dela Providencia

Account number: SA 1896352373

Paypal

paypal.me/stpbuplb

GCash

Account name: Arveil Briones

Account number: 0953 308 1839

You may send a copy of the transaction receipt to UPLB AGAPAY Facebook page or via email at agapay.uplb@up.edu.ph

For in-kind donations, UPLB Agapay accepts rice, ready to eat foods, toiletries, COVID-19 and hygiene kit essentials, and beddings.

You may drop off your donations at the Student Union Building, UPLB.

Vice President Leni Robredo

Donations may be sent to the Leni-Kiko 2022 Volunteer Center at 284 Katipunan Avenue, Quezon City 1108. The entrance may be found at 33 Esteban Abada Street.

The following relief goods are urgently needed:

Blankets

Ready-to-eat food (easy to open canned goods, instant noodles, biscuits)

Rice

Bottled water

Sanitary kits (soap, sanitary napkins, diapers)

Face masks and alcohol

Medicine for common types of sickness

Below are the contact numbers that Vice President Leni Robredo listed for the initiative:

0969 298 9893

0969 298 9894

0969 298 9895

Cash donations, meanwhile, may be coursed through their Angat Buhay partner:

Metrobank

Tanging Yaman Foundation, Inc.

448-7-44801314-2

Tañong, Marikina Branch



Tanging Yaman Foundation, Inc. 448-7-44801314-2 Tañong, Marikina Branch BPI

9601-0002-42

Loyola Heights Branch

For verification and acknowledgement purposes, send a screenshot or photo of your transaction/deposit slip to tangingyaman777@gmail.com.

Victory

Victory, a church in the Philippines, is accepting monetary donations for relief efforts.

Donations to Victory PH Relief may be coursed through the following:

GCash

Scan or download the QR code here to donate. To receive an acknowledgment receipt, send a screenshot of your transaction to partners@victory.org.ph

Scan or download the QR code here to donate. To receive an acknowledgment receipt, send a screenshot of your transaction to partners@victory.org.ph Credit card, online banking, or PayPal Go to www.everynation.org.ph/give-victory. Choose your Victory location. Choose your giving method. Click #TyphoonPHRelief.



World Vision Philippines

World Vision Philippines is leading an emergency response to help families affected by Typhoon Odette.

To help, people may donate to any of the following bank accounts with account name World Vision Development Foundation, Inc:

Bank of the Philippine Islands

4251-0024015



4251-0024015 Banco de Oro (BDO)

000-2700-4341-1



000-2700-4341-1 Philippine Savings Bank (PSBank)

038-332-000-138



038-332-000-138 Metrobank

0607060-518641

Youth Advocates for Climate Action Philippines

The donations from this drive will go to relief operations for the affected communities in Visayas and Mindanao. YACAP is partnering with Agham Youth National, UP Green League, UP Zoological Society, UP Association of Biology Majors, and Saribuhay National for this relief initiative.

PAYPAL:

paypal.me/yacaphilippines

GCASH:

Alab Ayroso

09182423575

BDO:

JON ANGELO MARIA ZETA BONIFACIO

010640050611

Below are initiatives focused on helping those affected in the Visayas and Mindanao:

Visayas

De La Salle Philippines

The De La Salle Philippines will be sending over basic needs and relief goods to places in Visayas affected by the typhoon. Below are details of the bank accounts where you can send your donations. Send your deposit slips to kadauno@delasalle.ph.

Account Name: De La Salle Brothers, Inc.

Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI)

Peso savings account number: 3103-3749-86

US Dollar savings account number: 3104-0289-09

Swift code: BOPIPHMM

Rizal Commercial Bank Corporations (RCBC)

Peso savings account number: 7590-569081

US dollar savings account number: 8-296-00115-6

Swift code: RCBCPHMM

Security Bank Corporation

Peso savings account number: 0000014366500

US dollar savings account number: 0000011740719

Swift code: SETCPHMM

Banco De Oro (BDO)

Peso savings account number: 002198015937



Peso savings account number: 002198015937 Paypal: https://paypal.me/DeLaSallePhilippines

Negrosanon Young Leaders Institute Inc.

The Negrosanon Young Leaders Institute Inc is pooling funds for Typhoon Odette survivors who are based in Negros Occidental. The monetary donations will be used to provide relief packs and hot meals to children and families in evacuation centers and communities based in the province.

Interested donors may donate to any of the following channels:

Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc.

The Ramon Aboitiz Foundation has activated its donation hub to allow local and international donations for immediate relief to communities affected by Typhoon Odette.

You may donate via any of the following channels:

The organization has also deployed its rapid assessment team to check how to best support affected communities in Cebu.

Aside from donations, it accepts volunteers based in Cebu to help with relief packing, distribution, and other operational needs. Those interested may apply via this link.

Subic Bay Centennial Lions Club

The Subic Bay Centennial Lions Club is accepting monetary donations to help those affected by Typhoon Odette in Agusan del Norte, Bohol, Cagayan de Oro, Lanao del Sur, Negros Occidental, Palawan, and Southern Leyte.

The funds that will be collected will be used to buy:

Blankets

Ready-to-eat food (easy to open canned goods, instant noodles, biscuits)

Rice

Bottled water

Sanitary kits (soap, sanitary napkins, diapers)

Face masks and alcohol

Medicine for common types of sickness

You may donate to their “Boots on the Ground” relief operation by clicking here.

UP Visayas-University Student Council

The University of the Philippines Visayas (UPV) – University Student Council, in coordination with Tulong Kabataan Western Visayas, UP Antiqueño, UPV Negrense, UP Cabatuananon, and other regional organizations in the university, is calling for monetary donations.

For queries, contact Phillippe Angelo Hiñosa at 09283407211. People may donate to the following accounts:

Metrobank

June Aubrey Atos

128-3-128-46995-9



June Aubrey Atos 128-3-128-46995-9 Landbank

3297 0748 72

Feliz Noemi Grace Espinosa



3297 0748 72 Feliz Noemi Grace Espinosa GCash

09053322914

Chelcie Pahila

USC Supreme Student Council

The University of San Carlos Supreme Student Council through its relief and rehabilitation network Abag Carolinian is accepting in-kind and monetary donations, and volunteers to help bring relief to affected communities in Cebu.

For in-kind donations, people may drop them off at UCCP-Cendet, 85 Osmeña Blvd., Cebu City. Message Abag Carolinian’s Facebook page for more details.

For monetary donations, interested donors may refer to the following details:

Unionbank

1094 2391 9244

Angel Mendiola

GCash

09338108655

Carson Go

Youth for Climate Hope

Youth for Climate Hope is leading relief operations to help affected communities in Negros Island.

Below is a list of urgent relief needs and drop-off locations for donations in Bacolod City and Silay City:

Mindanao

Balai Obrero Foundation

The Balai Obrero Foundation aims to help affected communities, especially those based in Mindanao.

It is accepting in-kind donations at Balai Obrero Foundation, 63 Narra St., Barangay Claro, Project 3, Quezon City. Its telephone number is 8421 0986.

People may also give monetary donations:

BDO

1490128806

Balai Obrero Foundation Inc.



1490128806 Balai Obrero Foundation Inc. GCash

0951 925 1037

For the Future PH and Kids for Kids

In collaboration with non-governmental organization Lokal Lab, For the Future PH and Kids for Kids opened direct donation channels to help affected communities in Siargao.

They are accepting the following in-kind donations:

Blankets

Ready-to-eat food (easy to open canned goods, instant noodles, biscuits, rice)

Bottled water

Sanitary napkins

Face masks and alcohol

Tents

Hygiene kits

Medicine

These may be dropped off at AP Cargo Warehouse located at 124D Durian Park, Domestic Road, Pasay City, Metro Manila. People may contact 0917 845 8596 for coordination.

Other drop-off points are also available in Quezon City, Cubao, Mandaluyong, Taguig, Laguna, Makati City, New Manila, Alabang, Antipolo, and Paranaque City.

Check this out for the addresses:

Donors are instructed to label their donations with names and content for easier tracking of goods.

Aside from the accounts listed above, people may also donate via Paymongo: bit.ly/KTF_DONATE.

La Salle Academy – Iligan City

La Salle Academy in Iligan City is coordinating a relief operation for the affected communities in Lanao del Norte and other neighboring communities.

The school accepts monetary and in-kind donations. You may course your monetary donations to:

Metrobank

Account name: LA SALLE ACADEMY INCORPORATED

Account number: 5437 5430 0336 7

GCash

Account name: Jay Velez

Account number: 09177166448

Send a copy or receipt of transaction to businessoffice@lsa.ph using the subject, OdetteDonation.

For in-kind donations, La Salle Academy is accepting the following goods:

Rice

Canned goods

Noodles

Water

Blanket, mats

Face masks, alcohol

Toiletries

Medicine (paracetamol)

Vitamins

Diapers (for babies and adults)

You may drop off your in-kind donations at the La Salle Academy Entrance Lobby. – Rappler.com

Do you know of other initiatives helping communities affected by Typhoon Odette? Use the hashtag #ReliefPH or email them to move.ph@rappler.com.