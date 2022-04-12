IN PHOTOS: #AgatonPH lashes Leyte, other parts of Visayas

MovePH
Tropical Depression Agaton (Megi) triggered massive flooding and landslides in Leyte and other parts of Visayas on Monday, April 11. 

Agaton first made landfall in Calicoan Island in Guiuan, Eastern Samar, at 7:30 am on Sunday, April 10, when it was still a tropical storm. It weakened into a tropical depression on Monday morning and made its second landfall in Basey, Samar, at 4 pm. 

The country’s first tropical cyclone for 2022 continued to bring heavy rain in some provinces and left a trail of destruction in the Leyte towns of Abuyog, Baybay, Mahaplag, and Merida. A number of houses and infrastructure, including bridges and roads, in affected provinces were either damaged or inundated.

Even before Agaton made landfall, thousands of families evacuated their homes as a safety precaution.

On social media, netizens also tweeted #LeyteNeedsHelp and #BaybayNeedsHelp as distressed residents appealed for rescue and help amid the massive flooding and landslide in Leyte. 

Leyte

Abuyog town in Leyte, one of the hardest hit by Agaton, experienced massive flooding. Landslides in the villages of Balinsasayao and Paguite made roads impassable.

Abuyog residents appealed for rescue as many barangays in the municipality were submerged in roof-level floods.

In Baybay City, rescuers transported evacuees who were trapped and affected by the landslide in Barangay Cantagnos.

Houses in Barangay Bunga in Baybay City were buried by a landslide. According to Sangguniang Kabataan Federation President Mark Unlu-cay, six families were reported missing on Monday.

In Merida town, the Siapno River overflowed due to the heavy downpour.

Meanwhile, local disaster management officers in Barangay Liberacion, Mahaplag town, conducted clearing operations on Monday morning as strong winds uprooted several trees along the main roads.

Some road sections in the towns of Mahaplag, Baybay, and Abuyog were not passable due to landslides, according to a Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)-Leyte report as of 8 am on Monday.

As of 2 pm on Monday, the San Isidro, Tomas Oppus-Libertad, Maasin City road in Southern Leyte was not passable. The paved road in Barangay Santa Cruz in Maasin City was damaged following a landslide.

Iloilo

In Barangay San Jose, Lemery town in Iloilo, a raging flood caused by Agaton severely damaged a bridge.

Residents in NHA Tipacla, Ajuy town, experienced knee-deep flood.

Light vehicles struggled to pass through the road as flood water rose in Barangay Balanti-an, Balasan town.

Eastern Samar

Government-owned buildings were affected by knee-deep floods caused by the tropical depression’s heavy downpour in Jipapad town, Eastern Samar.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA)  said that Agaton may weaken on Wednesday, April 13, after passing the northeastern part of Leyte and the southern parts of Samar and Eastern Samar. – Jose Orlando Polon/Rappler.com

Jose Orlando Polon is a Rappler intern from De La Salle Lipa. He is a senior taking up Bachelor of Arts in Communication, Major in Socio-Cultural and Behavioral Communication.

