IN PHOTOS: #AgatonPH lashes Leyte, other parts of Visayas

INUNDATED. Aerial photo showing the massive flooding in Abuyog, Leyte, caused by #AgatonPH on April 11, 2022.

#AgatonPH caused massive flooding and landslides in Leyte, and also affected other areas in the Visayas

Tropical Depression Agaton (Megi) triggered massive flooding and landslides in Leyte and other parts of Visayas on Monday, April 11.

Agaton first made landfall in Calicoan Island in Guiuan, Eastern Samar, at 7:30 am on Sunday, April 10, when it was still a tropical storm. It weakened into a tropical depression on Monday morning and made its second landfall in Basey, Samar, at 4 pm.

The country’s first tropical cyclone for 2022 continued to bring heavy rain in some provinces and left a trail of destruction in the Leyte towns of Abuyog, Baybay, Mahaplag, and Merida. A number of houses and infrastructure, including bridges and roads, in affected provinces were either damaged or inundated.

Even before Agaton made landfall, thousands of families evacuated their homes as a safety precaution.

On social media, netizens also tweeted #LeyteNeedsHelp and #BaybayNeedsHelp as distressed residents appealed for rescue and help amid the massive flooding and landslide in Leyte.

Leyte

Abuyog town in Leyte, one of the hardest hit by Agaton, experienced massive flooding. Landslides in the villages of Balinsasayao and Paguite made roads impassable.

LOOK: Barangays Balinsasayao and Paguite in Abuyog, Leyte experience landslides due to #AgatonPH‘s heavy rainfall. | via @josepolon1 | 📸: DPWH Region VIII pic.twitter.com/FvA4kbbfNf — MovePH (@MovePH) April 11, 2022

Abuyog residents appealed for rescue as many barangays in the municipality were submerged in roof-level floods.

LOOK: Residents in Abuyog, Leyte call for rescue as many barangays in the municipality experience roof-level floods due to #AgatonPH | 📷 Raquel Garzota | via @mikee_cambiado pic.twitter.com/XFLfanUvJj — MovePH (@MovePH) April 11, 2022

In Baybay City, rescuers transported evacuees who were trapped and affected by the landslide in Barangay Cantagnos.

LOOK: BFP Baybay City and other government agencies are conducting a rescue operation, April 11, in Brgy. Cantagnos, one of the barangays affected by landslide. | 📷 BFP Baybay City | via @mikee_cambiado pic.twitter.com/OYAU19eyx6 — MovePH (@MovePH) April 11, 2022

Houses in Barangay Bunga in Baybay City were buried by a landslide. According to Sangguniang Kabataan Federation President Mark Unlu-cay, six families were reported missing on Monday.

LOOK: Several houses were buried in landslide in Brgy. Bunga in Baybay City, Leyte.



According to Baybay City councilor Mark Unlu-cay in his Facebook post, six families were reported missing in the barangay this morning. #AgatonPH | 📸: Hannah Cala Vitangcol | via @mikee_cambiado pic.twitter.com/kNZMNSjXgP — MovePH (@MovePH) April 11, 2022

In Merida town, the Siapno River overflowed due to the heavy downpour.

LOOK: As of 6 am, April 11, the Siapno River, near the national highway, in Merida, Leyte is flooded due to the heavy rains brought by #AgatonPH. | via @mikee_cambiado | 📸: MERIDA MDRRMO pic.twitter.com/1VdQZMG3IT — MovePH (@MovePH) April 11, 2022

Meanwhile, local disaster management officers in Barangay Liberacion, Mahaplag town, conducted clearing operations on Monday morning as strong winds uprooted several trees along the main roads.

LOOK: Personnel conduct clearing operation on Monday morning, April 11, following a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall caused by #AgatonPH in Brgy. Liberacion, Mahaplag, Leyte📷: Mahaplag MDDRMO | via @mikee_cambiado pic.twitter.com/uJWjzTPMRJ — MovePH (@MovePH) April 11, 2022

Some road sections in the towns of Mahaplag, Baybay, and Abuyog were not passable due to landslides, according to a Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)-Leyte report as of 8 am on Monday.

As of 2 pm on Monday, the San Isidro, Tomas Oppus-Libertad, Maasin City road in Southern Leyte was not passable. The paved road in Barangay Santa Cruz in Maasin City was damaged following a landslide.

Iloilo

In Barangay San Jose, Lemery town in Iloilo, a raging flood caused by Agaton severely damaged a bridge.

LOOK: A bridge in Barangay San Jose, Lemery, Iloilo collapse on April 11 due to the massive flooding caused by #AgatonPH. | 📷: YOUTHeroESenians | via @au_rielle pic.twitter.com/tCZqEIJFQd — MovePH (@MovePH) April 11, 2022

Residents in NHA Tipacla, Ajuy town, experienced knee-deep flood.

LOOK: An entire village in NHA Tipacla in the municipality of Ajuy in Iloilo is submerged in floodwater.



As of 3 pm, residents are still waiting for rescuers to arrive at the area. #AgatonPH | 📷: Errah John | via @au_rielle pic.twitter.com/y0Aj8sW9q2 — MovePH (@MovePH) April 11, 2022

Light vehicles struggled to pass through the road as flood water rose in Barangay Balanti-an, Balasan town.

LOOK: In Brgy. Balanti-an Balasan, Iloilo, near the exit to the municipality of Carles, Iloilo, light vehicles are currently struggling to pass through. As of 4 pm, April 11, the flood still continues to rise at a rapid rate. | 📷: Jeniah Michelle Dolete | via @au_rielle pic.twitter.com/NqS1Q0RQa7 — MovePH (@MovePH) April 11, 2022

Eastern Samar

Government-owned buildings were affected by knee-deep floods caused by the tropical depression’s heavy downpour in Jipapad town, Eastern Samar.

LOOK: Several barangays in Jipapad, Eastern Samar are flooded due to the incessant rains caused by #AgatonPH.



Not only houses were flooded but also some public structures, such as the municipal gym. | 📷 by Vicky Abestros/MDRRMO | via @katiechelsy_ pic.twitter.com/iqcUDBB4sg — MovePH (@MovePH) April 11, 2022

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said that Agaton may weaken on Wednesday, April 13, after passing the northeastern part of Leyte and the southern parts of Samar and Eastern Samar. – Jose Orlando Polon/Rappler.com

Jose Orlando Polon is a Rappler intern from De La Salle Lipa. He is a senior taking up Bachelor of Arts in Communication, Major in Socio-Cultural and Behavioral Communication.