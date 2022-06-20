Basilan police on alert following blast outside Lamitan city hall

BLAST. People gather near the Lamitan city hall in Basilan following an explosion on Monday night, June 20.

BASILAN, Philippines – Authorities went on alert in Lamitan City, Basilan, after police confirmed that the explosion outside city hall early Monday night, June 20, was that of a crude bomb.

The bomb went off past 6 pm and ripped across an area near city hall’s gate.

Police said no one was hurt in the bombing, believed to be the handiwork of two still unidentified men.

Based on witnesses’ accounts, police said, an improvised explosive device (IED) was left near city hall’s perimeter fence by two men who rode a white motorcycle.

The explosion damaged a water pipe and a portion of the fence.

The Lamitan City Police Office quickly deployed its men to secure the area and set up checkpoints around the city.

Monday’s bombing came weeks after the May 30 explosions that rocked a garage of a bus company and a parking area just outside the branch of a popular fast food chain in Isabela City in Basilan. – Rappler.com