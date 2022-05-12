Biden calls Marcos Jr. to congratulate him on presidential election

FERDINAND MARCOS JR. Ferdinand Marcos Jr prepares to speak to foreign correspondents, including Reuters, two days after clinching a landslide victory in the Philippines presidential election, based on an unofficial tally of votes, at his headquarters in Mandaluyong City, Philippines, May 11, 2022.

US President Joe Biden called Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to congratulate him on his presidential victory in the Philippines and said he looked forward to strengthening an alliance between the two nations, the White House said on Wednesday, May 11.

Biden appears to be the first head of state to call and congratulate Marcos.

Meanwhile, Beijing’s ambassador to Manila, Huang Xilian, said in a Facebook post the Philippines and China’s bilateral relations will become stronger under incoming president Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Marcos Jr. is set to become the 17th president of the Philippines, succeeding strongman Rodrigo Duterte and winning without his outright support. The President’s daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, was Marcos Jr.’s running mate. – with reports from Reuters/Rappler.com