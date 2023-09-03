WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Monday, September 4, 2023

SUMMARY
Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Monday, September 4, 2023, due to the enhanced southwest monsoon
MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Monday, September 4, due to the southwest monsoon or habagat, which is being enhanced by Typhoon Hanna (Haikui).
This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.
LUZON
Cordillera Administrative Region
- Benguet – preschool to senior high school (public and private)
Ilocos Region
- Pangasinan
- Binmaley – all levels (public and private)
- Infanta – all levels (public and private)
- Santa Barbara – all levels (public and private)
