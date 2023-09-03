WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Monday, September 4, 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Monday, September 4, 2023, due to the enhanced southwest monsoon

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Monday, September 4, due to the southwest monsoon or habagat, which is being enhanced by Typhoon Hanna (Haikui).

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

LUZON

Cordillera Administrative Region

Benguet – preschool to senior high school (public and private)

Ilocos Region

Pangasinan Binmaley – all levels (public and private) Infanta – all levels (public and private) Santa Barbara – all levels (public and private)



