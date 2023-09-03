Philippines
Philippines
class suspensions

#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Monday, September 4, 2023

Rappler.com

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Monday, September 4, 2023
Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Monday, September 4, 2023, due to the enhanced southwest monsoon

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Monday, September 4, due to the southwest monsoon or habagat, which is being enhanced by Typhoon Hanna (Haikui).

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

LUZON
Cordillera Administrative Region
  • Benguet – preschool to senior high school (public and private)
Ilocos Region
  • Pangasinan
    • Binmaley – all levels (public and private)
    • Infanta – all levels (public and private)
    • Santa Barbara – all levels (public and private)
ALSO ON RAPPLER

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

southwest monsoon