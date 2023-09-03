‘Little extra’: Dwight Ramos celebrates birthday with Gilas win and more

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

‘A win, the whole crowd’s here, and my whole family’s in the crowd, so I have everything,’ says Gilas Pilipinas hotshot Dwight Ramos as he celebrates his birthday and Gilas Pilipinas’ breakthrough World Cup win

MANILA, Philippines — Dwight Ramos had more than enough reason to celebrate his 25th birthday on Saturday, September 2.

The swingman, who was serenaded by the 11,080-strong crowd with one of the loudest cheers for any player, got one of the best presents a player could have – win big in front of friends and family in the FIBA World Cup.

“Of course, everybody was there. My family was there, the whole stadium was singing ‘Happy Birthday’ so I could not ask for more and we won,” said Ramos after the game, holding a cake given to him by the team.

“It’s a little extra. Everything. A win, the whole crowd’s here, and my whole family’s in the crowd, so I have everything,” he added.

Ramos had his second straight double-digit scoring output, contributing 11 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists in Gilas’ 96-75 win against China.

It came after Ramos pumped in a personal tournament-high of 20 points and 12 rebounds during the Philippines’ 87-68 defeat to South Sudan last August 31.

With Gilas scoring a breakthrough win, the Philippines avoided the cellar this time and finished 24th overall in the classification phase to secure a spot in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

“I think even before the game, the mood was a lot lighter, people didn’t feel so pressured, and I think it showed on the court,” shared Ramos.

“Everyone was contributing, it was a good team win and [Jordan Clarkson] carried us and that’s how we should play every time.”

With the Asian Games around the corner, the 6-foot-4 Ramos disclosed that he will not be playing in the quadrennial event to be held in Hangzhou, China.

However, he will use the World Cup experience to help lift his team, Levanga Hokkaido, from the rut, as it finished 20th out of 24 teams in the top-flight Japan B. League with a 19-41 record.

“It’s a really great experience, it’s my first World Cup and I’m going to take all these games, all these players I’ve played against and had to guard, and hopefully it helps me have a great B.League season this year,” he said. “That’s what I’m hoping for.” — Rappler.com