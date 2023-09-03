Typhoon Hanna yet to exit PAR as it ‘behaves erratically’ off Taiwan

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Instead of leaving the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) early Monday, September 4, Typhoon Hanna (Haikui) began behaving “erratically” off the coast of southwestern Taiwan and made its second landfall, this time in Kaohsiung City.

The typhoon’s first landfall was in Taiwan’s Taitung County, on Sunday afternoon, September 3. Taiwan is within PAR.

In its 5 am bulletin on Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Hanna was still in the vicinity of Kaohsiung City, at 265 kilometers northwest of Itbayat, Batanes.

The typhoon decelerated, slowly moving south southwest from its previous speed of 25 kilometers per hour (km/h).

It also weakened further, with its maximum sustained winds decreasing from 130 km/h to 120 km/h. Its gustiness, however, slightly increased from 160 km/h to 165 km/h.

As of 5 am on Monday, only Batanes remains under Signal No. 1 due to strong winds from Hanna.

The typhoon has since stopped directly bringing rain to extreme Northern Luzon, but it is still enhancing the southwest monsoon or habagat.

Due to Hanna’s “ongoing erratic movement near the coast of Kaohsiung City,” it is now seen to leave PAR within 6 to 12 hours, or by Monday morning or afternoon.

“Within the same period, the tropical cyclone may also weaken into a severe tropical storm due to prolonged interaction with the rugged terrain of Taiwan,” added PAGASA.

After leaving PAR, Hanna could make landfall in Guangdong or Fujian in China on Tuesday morning or afternoon, September 5, as a severe tropical storm.

“Rapid weakening will ensue as the tropical cyclone moves further inland over Guangdong, China,” PAGASA said.

By late Wednesday, September 6, or Thursday, September 7, Hanna may just be a remnant low.

Since Hanna is lingering inside PAR, its enhancement of the southwest monsoon is also prolonged.

The enhanced southwest monsoon continues to trigger rain in the western part of Luzon as well as the province of Antique. Floods and landslides remain possible.

Sunday night, September 3, to Monday night, September 4

100-200 millimeters (mm): Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro

50-100 mm: Metro Manila, Cordillera Administrative Region, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Batangas, northern part of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo islands, Antique

Monday night, September 4, to Tuesday night, September 5

100-200 mm: Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan

50-100 mm: Metro Manila, Benguet, Abra, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, northern part of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo islands

Tuesday night, September 5, to Wednesday night, September 6

50-100 mm: Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan

Gusty conditions due to the enhanced southwest monsoon also persist in these areas:

Monday, September 4

Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Nueva Vizcaya, southern part of Aurora, Zambales, Bataan, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Occidental Mindoro, Romblon, Marinduque, northern part of Palawan including Calamian, Kalayaan, and Cuyo islands, most of Calabarzon, most of Bicol, most of Western Visayas

Tuesday, September 5

Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Nueva Vizcaya, southern part of Aurora, Zambales, Bataan, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Occidental Mindoro, Romblon, Marinduque, Kalayaan Islands, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, most of Calabarzon

Wednesday, September 6

Batanes, Ilocos Norte, western part of Pangasinan, Kalayaan Islands

For coastal waters, PAGASA released a new gale warning at 5 am on Monday. The following seaboards have rough to very rough waters due to Hanna and the enhanced southwest monsoon:

seaboards of extreme Northern Luzon (Batanes) – waves 2.8 to 5 meters high

western seaboard of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon (Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island, northern part of Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Kalayaan Islands) – waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high

western seaboard of Northern Luzon (Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan) – waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high

southern seaboard of Southern Luzon and western seaboard of Visayas (Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Antique, Aklan) – waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high

eastern seaboard of Northern Luzon (Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela) – waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high

The weather bureau advised fishing boats and other small vessels not to sail, and larger vessels to watch out for big waves.

Hanna is the Philippines’ eighth tropical cyclone for 2023.

For the next 6 months, PAGASA estimated that 6 to 9 tropical cyclones may form within or enter PAR:

September 2023 – 2 or 3

October 2023 – 2 or 3

November 2023 – 1 or 2

December 2023 – 1 or 2

January 2024 – 0 or 1

February 2024 – 0 or 1

