DBM releases P4.85 billion to fund cash aid in typhoon-hit LGUs

WRECKED. An area in Surigao del Norte damaged by Typhoon Odette and visited by President Rodrigo Duterte on December 22, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) released a total of P4.85 billion to local government units (LGUs), to fund cash assistance for residents affected by Typhoon Odette (Rai).

In a statement on Wednesday, December 29, the DBM said typhoon-hit regions received the following:

Western Visayas – P1.633 billion

Central Visayas – P1.038 billion

Eastern Visayas – P964.1 million

Caraga – P864.08 million

Mimaropa – P198.21 million

Northern Mindanao – P156.02 million

The funds were released on Tuesday, December 28, according to the DBM, and were sourced from unprogrammed appropriations for 2021.

Under Local Budget Circular No. 141, P1,000 per individual or up to P5,000 per family will be given.

The DBM said the allocation per LGU was based on the number of affected individuals and households according to the data provided by the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

This means that 1.63 million individuals or 326,600 families in Western Visayas, the region with the biggest allocation, will receive cash aid from the government.

Overall, around 970,000 families can get P5,000 each.

The DBM also said it is up to LGUs to determine how the cash aid would be distributed, but funds that remain unused after December 31, 2022, will have to be returned to the Treasury.

As of Tuesday, the DBM has released P6.854 billion to regions affected by Odette and some P827.18 million in quick response funds were also released to frontline agencies. In total, the government has released P7.68 billion. – Rappler.com