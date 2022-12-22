Long weekend ahead: Marcos declares December 26 special non-working day

The local government of Carmona, Cavite, lights up its town plaza to welcome the Christmas season, on November 22, 2022.

Proclamation 115 states that the long weekend will encourage families to 'get together and strengthen their relationship' during the holiday season

MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos will have another long weekend during this year’s holiday season after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared December 26, 2022 – the day after Christmas – a special non-working day.

Malacañang on Thursday, December 22, released Proclamation No. 115 as signed by Marcos.

The proclamation states that a “longer weekend will encourage families to get together and strengthen their relationship towards a more productive environment, and will promote domestic tourism.”

Marcos earlier declared January 2, 2023 as a special non-working day through Proclamation 90 “in consideration of the Filipino tradition of visiting relatives and spending time with their families.”

Read this page to see all the Philippine holidays in 2023. – Rappler.com