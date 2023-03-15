DOJ to file hazing charges vs 7 suspects over John Matthew Salilig’s death

MOURNING. Students and faculty members of Adamson University in Manila on March 1, 2023, light candles to honor John Matthew Salilig, a chemical engineering student, who was found dead on February 28 in Cavite after an alleged fraternity hazing rite.

Two fresh complaints are also filed against more people allegedly involved in the incident

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Justice (DOJ) will file anti-hazing charges against seven suspects in the death of Adamson University student John Matthew Salilig.

In a briefer sent to reporters on Wednesday, March 15, the justice department said the panel of prosecutors found probable cause to indict or pursue the case against the following:

Earl Anthony Osita Romero also known as “Slaughter”

Tung Cheng Benitez Teng Jr. aka “Nike”

Jerome Ochoco Balot aka “Allie”

Sandro Dasalla Victorino aka “Loki”

Michael Lambert Alcazar Ricalde aka “Alcazar”

Mark Muñoz Pedrosa aka “Macoy”

Daniel delos Reyes Perry aka “Sting”

Based on the briefer, the prosecutors said the suspects recruited Salilig, Roi Osmond dela Cruz, and two others to join the Tau Gamma Phi Fraternity-Adamson chapter. As part of Salilig and others’ admission to the fraternity, they were subjected to to initiation and welcoming rites on February 18, 2023, in Biñan, Laguna.

“Unfortunately, the said rites led to the death of John Matthew Salilig and injuries to Roi Osmond dela Cruz,” the DOJ said.

In explaining how they determined probable cause, the prosecutors said the fratmen allegedly planned and “actually participated” in the hazing where paddles were used. They also noted that the complainants were able to establish that Salilig’s injuries led to his death.

Two separate charges against the respondents will be filed before the Biñan Regional Trial Court. Dela Cruz is the complainant in the other charge.

Weeks after he went missing, Salilig’s body was discovered in a vacant lot at the back of a subdivision in Cavite. Later on, fraternity members in his school were implicated in his death.

More complaints

Aside from the charges, the DOJ said more anti-hazing complaints were filed on March 10 against other people allegedly involved in the incident. Salilig’s brother, John Michael; and Dela Cruz are the complainants in the first complaint. The espondents are:

Mark Jios Rama aka “JI”

Levi Mark Gianan aka “Sakmal”

Ryan Ray Camangyan aka “Snoop”

Arjay Bryle Arao aka “Vash/Bash”

Christian Mercado aka “Void”

Lester John Sus aka “Biggie”

Carlos Miguel Rovillos aka “Bishop”

Earl Miguel Ursolino aka “Thugs”

Aron James Cruz aka “Bones”

Ralph Benjamin Tan aka “Scottie”

Armando Hernandez Jr. aka “Tyler”

One John Doe aka “Mc Gregor”

Another complaint was filed by Alexander Marcelo and Earl Justine Abuda against the following:

Earl Anthony Romero aka “Slaughter”

Jerome Balot aka “Allie”

Sandro Victorino aka “Loki”

Michael Lambert Ritalde aka “Lambert”

Mark Pedrosa aka “Macoy”

Daniel Perry aka “Sting”

Armando Hernandez Jr. aka “Tyler”

Levi Mark Gianan aka “Sakmal”

Mark Jios Rama aka JI

Ryan Ray Camangyan aka “Snoop”

Ar-Jay Bryle Arao aka “Vash/Bash”

Christian Mercado aka “Void”

Lester John Sus aka “Biggie”

Carlos Miguel Rovillos aka “Bishop”

Earl Miguel Ursolino aka “Thugs”

Aron James Cruz aka “Bones”

Ralph Benjamin Tan aka “Scottie”

One John Doe aka “Mc Gregor”

– Rappler.com