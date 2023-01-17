DOJ junks murder complaint vs cops tagged in labor leader’s death

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Justice’s (DOJ) panel of prosecutors dismissed the murder complaint filed against cops tagged in the killing of a labor leader during the “Bloody Sunday” operations in 2021.
In a 23-page decision dated October 5, 2022, the prosecutors dismissed the murder complaint for “insuffiency of evidence” in relation to death of Emmanuel “Manny” Asuncion on March 7, 2021. His wife, Liezel, filed the complaint.
Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Rodan Parrocha and Assistant State Prosecutor Moises Yao Acayan signed the resolution. Among the named respondents were the following personnel of the Philippine National Police:
- Lieutenant Elbert Santos
- Lieutenant Shay Jed SapitulaPolice Corporal
- Senior Master Sergeant Hector Cardinales
- Master Sergeant Ariel Dela Cruz
- Staff Sergeant Joemark Sajul
- Corporal Ernie Ambuyoc
- Corporal Mark John Defiesta
- Corporal Arjay Garcia
- Corporal Caidar Dimacangun
- Corporal Bryan Sanchez
- Corporal Ericson Lucido
- Patrolman Jayson Maala
- Patrolman Juanito Plite
- Patrolman Jonathan Tatel
- Patrolman Prince Benjamin Torres
- Patrolman Jaime Turingan
- Patrolman Rey PJ Dacara Lopera
The prosecutors also ordered the records to be returned to the National Bureau of Investigation “for the conduct of further investigation to determine the identities of the assailants.”
During the simultaneous operations against progressive individuals in March 2021, Asuncion was killed in Cavite. He was the secretary general of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan in his province, and a known labor leader and mass organizer in the Southern Luzon. (READ: Labor activists after leaders’ killing: Hope is what’s left for us)
At least nine activists were killed, while six others were arrested during the so-called “Bloody Sunday” operations conducted in different locations.
The search warrant, issued by Manila First Vice Executive Judge Jose Lorenzo dela Rosa, covered Asuncion and his residence in Rosario, Cavite, where he allegedly possessed a .45 caliber pistol and ammunitions. But, the labor leader was killed in Dasmariñas City – roughly one hour away from where he was slain.
Then-justice department, led by now Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra, moved to sue the cops involved in Asuncion’s death through the Administrative Order No. 35. The order created the panel to probe politically-motivated killings.
Now, under DOJ Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla, the complaint has been dismissed.
Meanwhile, the NBI had previously filed complaints against 17 cops who had “deliberate intent to kill” activists Ariel Evangelista and Ana Mariz “Chai” Lemita-Evangelista in Nasugbu, Batangas also during that “Bloody Sunday” on March 2021. The complaint is still pending before the DOJ. – Rappler.com
