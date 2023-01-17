DOJ junks murder complaint vs cops tagged in labor leader’s death

JUSTICE. Human rights activists stage a silent protest at the People Power Monument in Dasmariñas, Cavite on January 11, 2022, as the court starts hearing the death of BAYAN leader Emmanuel Asuncion, who was killed during the Bloody Sunday Massacre. 17 policemen and an agent of the CIDG are indicted in the murder case that took place in Brgy. Salitran Dasmariñas Cavite on March 7, 2021.

The complaint, pursued by the special investigating team under former DOJ chief Menardo Guevarra, is dismissed under Remulla's time

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Justice’s (DOJ) panel of prosecutors dismissed the murder complaint filed against cops tagged in the killing of a labor leader during the “Bloody Sunday” operations in 2021.

In a 23-page decision dated October 5, 2022, the prosecutors dismissed the murder complaint for “insuffiency of evidence” in relation to death of Emmanuel “Manny” Asuncion on March 7, 2021. His wife, Liezel, filed the complaint.

BREAKING: The DOJ's panel of prosecutors dismissed the murder complaints filed vs cops involved in Bloody Sunday killings – specifically in relation to the death of labor leader Manny Asuncion.



The complaint has been dismissed due to lack of evidence. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/eHTkSTuWer — Jairo Bolledo (@jairojourno) January 17, 2023

Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Rodan Parrocha and Assistant State Prosecutor Moises Yao Acayan signed the resolution. Among the named respondents were the following personnel of the Philippine National Police:

Lieutenant Elbert Santos

Lieutenant Shay Jed SapitulaPolice Corporal

Senior Master Sergeant Hector Cardinales

Master Sergeant Ariel Dela Cruz

Staff Sergeant Joemark Sajul

Corporal Ernie Ambuyoc

Corporal Mark John Defiesta

Corporal Arjay Garcia

Corporal Caidar Dimacangun

Corporal Bryan Sanchez

Corporal Ericson Lucido

Patrolman Jayson Maala

Patrolman Juanito Plite

Patrolman Jonathan Tatel

Patrolman Prince Benjamin Torres

Patrolman Jaime Turingan

Patrolman Rey PJ Dacara Lopera

The prosecutors also ordered the records to be returned to the National Bureau of Investigation “for the conduct of further investigation to determine the identities of the assailants.”

During the simultaneous operations against progressive individuals in March 2021, Asuncion was killed in Cavite. He was the secretary general of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan in his province, and a known labor leader and mass organizer in the Southern Luzon. (READ: Labor activists after leaders’ killing: Hope is what’s left for us)

At least nine activists were killed, while six others were arrested during the so-called “Bloody Sunday” operations conducted in different locations.

The search warrant, issued by Manila First Vice Executive Judge Jose Lorenzo dela Rosa, covered Asuncion and his residence in Rosario, Cavite, where he allegedly possessed a .45 caliber pistol and ammunitions. But, the labor leader was killed in Dasmariñas City – roughly one hour away from where he was slain.

Then-justice department, led by now Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra, moved to sue the cops involved in Asuncion’s death through the Administrative Order No. 35. The order created the panel to probe politically-motivated killings.

Now, under DOJ Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla, the complaint has been dismissed.

Meanwhile, the NBI had previously filed complaints against 17 cops who had “deliberate intent to kill” activists Ariel Evangelista and Ana Mariz “Chai” Lemita-Evangelista in Nasugbu, Batangas also during that “Bloody Sunday” on March 2021. The complaint is still pending before the DOJ. – Rappler.com