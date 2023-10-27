MAP: Barangay, SK election-related violence in 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Election personnel stack 3,500 ballot boxes at the Quezon City Hall grounds on August 23, 2023, that will be use in the coming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections on October 30.

(1st UPDATE) Most of the election-related violence are reported in BARMM, followed by the Cordillera Administrative Region

MANILA, Philippines – Ahead of the 2023 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported 22 election-related incidents from August 28 to October 25.

Nine of these were reported to the police, with 11 currently under investigation. One case has been filed in court, while another case did not proceed due to a refusal to file a complaint.

In the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), five cases were reported, while four incidents were recorded in the Cordillera Administrative Region.

The Commission on Elections data showed that more than half of the villages categorized as areas of concern are located in BARMM.

Due to conflicts they experienced during the previous elections in BARMM, many teachers expressed worry about the elections on Monday, October 30. This prompted the national government to send additional police and soldiers to the area.

The BARMM, according to data from the Comelec, has the highest number of unopposed candidates, with 5,387 individuals vying for different barangay positions.

Among all the regions in the Philippines, the BARMM also holds the record for the highest number of expected vacancies for barangay positions. Six villages lack candidates for the position of punong barangay, while in 31 barangays, there are no candidates for SK chairperson. 192 positions for SK members are also vacant.

Who are the victims and suspects?

Over a two-month period, a total of 26 victims of barangay and SK election-related violence were recorded (see chart below). Many of these incidents involved incumbent candidates for barangay captain (11), relatives of candidates (5), or civilians (5).

Among civilians, three of the five incidents involved deaths. Three incumbent candidates for barangay captain were reported killed, along with one candidate for barangay councilor, and another for barangay captain.

All in all there have been eight killed in election-related violence. The rest were injured or reported unharmed.

Of the suspects involved in these cases, 20 were civilians, while 17 remain unknown. In some cases, relatives of the candidates (9), along with some current village leaders and non-incumbent candidates themselves, were identified as suspects.

– Rappler.com