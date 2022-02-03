Campaign Convos: Kumusta ang candidates ‘pag naha-hot seat ng media?

In the first episode on Thursday, February 3, at 7 pm, we put the spotlight on how candidates are dealing with the spotlight. Who are media-savvy, media-friendly, and media-allergic?

MANILA, Philippines – The 2022 presidential and vice-presidential candidates are more than the headlines they generate.

Their campaign teams are more than the press releases they send and the political machinery they activate.

Rappler brings you a new talk show and podcast about the inner workings of the 2022 campaigns, what the candidates are like in person and behind-the-scenes, and how Philippine media is covering them.

Campaign Convos is hosted by Rappler’s campaign reporters covering the top presidential and VP tandems. Every week, we give you kwentuhan, analysis, and inside information, straight from both the physical and virtual campaign trail. Through our conversations – sometimes irreverent but always relevant – we hope we help you make good choices on May 9, 2022.

This talk show and podcast is hosted by reporters Jairo Bolledo, Lian Buan, Mara Cepeda, Bea Cupin, Pia Ranada, Aika Rey, and Rambo Talabong.

The podcast version can be found on Spotify starting February 4. It features a second segment called, “And I Quote,” brief excerpts of interviews by reporters with campaign personalities and insiders.

Make Campaign Convos part of your weekly ritual until election day!

Episode 1: How candidates and their teams deal with media

The first episode of Campaign Convos will air at 7 pm on Thursday, February 3.

We assess how the candidates did in the Jessica Soho and Boy Abunda interviews that have made headlines in the past few days. But we go beyond, telling listeners about how accessible the candidates are on their own, how media-friendly their campaign teams are, and how some candidates are avoiding journalists and using social media both to control their narratives and skew truths.

The “And I Quote” segment on the podcast version features Pia Ranada’s interview with Isko Moreno’s chief of staff Let Zarcal and what he said about a “miscalculation” the Manila mayor made.

– Rappler.com