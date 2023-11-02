After BSKE 2023, here’s where to get, how to fill out your SOCE

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BSKE 2023. Some election officers prepare election paraphernalia and ballot boxes on October 29, 2023 ahead of the barangay and SK polls.

All candidates – whether losers or winners – are required to submit their Statements of Contributions and Expenditures or SOCE

MANILA, Philippines – Two days after Filipinos cast their vote for the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), the Commission on Elections (Comelec) finished canvassing ballots in all 42,001 barangays in the Philippines on Wednesday, November 1.

However, the responsibilities of the candidates – whether losers or winners – do not end in the elections.

All candidates are required to submit their Statements of Contributions and Expenditures (SOCE).

Within 30 days after the day of the election, the candidate must file a full, true, and itemized statement of all contributions and expenditures in connection with the election to the Comelec.

Where to download SOCE form

The SOCE form can be accessed from the Comelec’s website.

How to answer SOCE

The SOCE must be personally signed by the candidate, subscribed and sworn to any person authorized to administer oath.

The SOCE is composed of the following parts:

Personal information

Total election contribution and expenditures

Summary of lawful expenditures

The candidate should submit a digital copy and two hard or printed copies of the SOCE using the prescribed forms. The digital copy of the SOCE must be stored or saved in an external storage device.

Where to submit SOCE

Candidates should submit their SOCE during weekdays from 8 am to 5 pm at the Office of the Election Officer of the city/municipality where the candidate filed his or her Certificate of Candidacy.

Comelec said that submissions via registered mail, electronic mail, courier, or messenger services are not allowed and will not be accepted.

The deadline for filing of SOCE is on Wednesday, November 29. – Rappler.com