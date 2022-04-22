Comelec postpones final debates amid contractor’s P14-M Sofitel debt

FACE-OFF. Presidential aspirants meet for the second time for the Commission on Elections debate in Pasay City on April 3, 2022.

Sofitel had threatened to back out from its role as debate venue partner after Vote Pilipinas, Comelec's contractor, gave them multimillion-peso bounced checks

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) postponed its final presidential and vice-presidential debates to April 30 and May 1, Saturday and Sunday, after the Comelec’s contractor got embroiled in an issue over a P14-million debt to debate venue Sofitel.

The debates were initially scheduled on Saturday and Sunday, April 23 and 24.

The poll body made the announcement in a press conference on Friday morning, April 22.

Rappler reported on Thursday, April 21, that lawyers of Philippine Plaza Holdings (PPHI), owner of Sofitel, sent a demand letter to Impact Hub Manila, the startup behind Vote Pilipinas, over its P14-million debt.

It said that checks signed by Impact Hub Manila chief executive officer Ces Rondario were “dishonored” by the banks “for being drawn against insufficient funds.”

Impact Hub Manila was legally obliged to pay PPHI a total of P20.595 million in four tranches from March 16 to April 20, but as of Wednesday, April 20, it had yet to receive P14.095 million.

PPHI, as debate venue partner, threatened to “suspend all its remaining deliverables under the event contract” if obligations were not settled by Thursday noon.

Rappler reached out to Rondario multiple times, but she declined our calls.

Vote Pilipinas, the group made by Impact Hub Manila, is playing a major role for the 2022 elections. Not only is it the Comelec’s official debate production partner, but also its voter information campaign partner.

But Rondario said in February that Vote Pilipinas was conceived only after the 2019 polls, when she realized 70% of her team in Impact Hub Manila were not registered voters.

Impact Hub Manila claims to be 100% Filipino owned and operated, and is “duly registered with the Philippine Securities and Exchange Commission and respective government agencies,” according to its website.

“I own the company 100%. I have no investor,” Rondario said in March.

How the Comelec organized the debates for the 2022 elections differs significantly from six years ago. For the 2016 elections, it partnered with media organizations, which shouldered all production and venue expenses. – Rappler.com