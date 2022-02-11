Isko draws Lagunenses but fails to get PDP-Laban governor’s endorsement

SUPPORT ON THE STREETS. A man holds of a sign that says 'God first!' a personal slogan of Moreno's.

MANILA, Philippines – Manila Mayor and presidential candidate Isko Moreno was able to get many Lagunenses out into the streets during his whole-day motorcade around their province on Thursday, February 11.

But Laguna Governor Ramil Hernandez, a party-mate of President Rodrigo Duterte, declined to clearly state if he was backing Moreno’s presidential bid, during the candidate’s courtesy call at his office.

Moreno, his running mate Willie Ong, and senatorial candidates Samira Gutoc and Carl Balita, went through 16 towns belonging to Laguna’s 4th District on Thursday, drawing crowds of screaming women, children, elderly, workers, public utility vehicle drivers, farmers, and more.

Many held out their hands to shake Moreno’s hand. Several held up posters of Moreno and the other Aksyon Demokratiko candidates. His team even said mothers and fathers raised their children towards Moreno for him to embrace them, a request which he “happily obliged.”

Campaign communications chief Raymond Burgos told Rappler that Moreno hugged only one child.

The Commission on Elections, however, forbids close physical contact between candidates and supporters. Kissing, embracing, even taking selfies, are against the rules. Comelec field offices have been tasked to implement these pandemic guidelines.

SUPPORT ON THE STREETS. A man holds of a sign that says ‘God first!’, a personal slogan of Moreno’s. Photo courtesy of Isko Moreno campaign team

Many Lagunenses shouted his name or “Yorme,” a play on the word “mayor” which has become closely associated with Moreno.

He and his team were accompanied on the motorcade by Sta. Maria Mayor Cindy Carolino and her husband Tony Carolino, a former mayor of the town and party mate of Moreno. Tony Carolino is running as congressman of Laguna’s 4th District, under Aksyon Demokratiko. He had formerly been a member of the Nacionalista party before switching to Moreno’s party in time for the 2022 elections.

The motorcade began at 10 am in Sta. Maria and ended at 9:30 pm in Pila town. The caravan was exhausting for Moreno, prompting him to cancel his morning events on Friday.

No categorical support from a Bong Go ally

Towards the evening, Moreno and his fellow candidates arrived at Laguna’s provincial capitol where Governor Hernandez had been waiting for them for around two hours.

Hernandez gamely posed for photos with Moreno and did a fist-bump with him. But he refrained from making a categorical declaration of support for the Manila mayor.

DUTERTE ALLY. Isko Moreno and Laguna Governor Ramil Hernandez bump fists during the Manila Mayor’s courtesy call. Photo courtesy of Isko Moreno campaign team

Aside from being a Duterte party mate, Hernandez had declared his support for Senator Go’s 2019 senatorial bid.

Laguna is a key province to win in any election. According to Comelec data, it is the country’s 4th most vote-rich province with two million registered voters.

Some of Hernandez’ PDP-Laban party mates have gone ahead and manifested their support for Moreno, like Rizal town mayor Dennis Tom Hernandez on Wednesday. PDP-Laban members and supporters of President Duterte had even showed up at Moreno’s proclamation rally on Tuesday.

The switch to Moreno was in large part driven by the decision of longtime Duterte aide and “anointed one” Senator Bong Go to back out of the presidential race. Local officials had been told by fellow party mates that they were now free to choose whoever presidential bet to support since the party did not have a standard-bearer.

It is part of Moreno’s strategy to attract persons who don’t want a Marcos presidency but are equally turned off by a Robredo win. For his team, that space in between includes some Duterte supporters. – Rappler.com