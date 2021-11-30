Isko to youth on Bonifacio Day: Choose leaders with real compassion for poor

TRIBUTE. Manila Mayor Isko Moreno offers wreath to the monument of Gat Andres Bonifacio during the commemoration of the 158 year birth anniversary of the Katipunan founder on November 30, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines – Manila Mayor Isko Moreno devoted a portion of his Bonifacio Day speech to the Filipino youth and their important voice in the 2022 elections, polls he is greatly invested in as a presidential aspirant.

Standing in front of the statue of Andres Bonifacio at Liwasang Bonifacio in Ermita, Moreno, said it is up to the youth to honor the sacrifice of heroes like Bonifacio by choosing good leaders.

“Kaya sa ating mga kabataan ngayon, lalo higit pa na maraming kabataan sa ating populasyon, ang pinakamalaking porsiyento na pipili ng mga lider ng kanya-kanya nating lungsod, probinsya, at ang ating bansa – tayo’y magmuni-muni at huwag magkalimot sa mga nagdaan,” said Moreno.

(To our youth, especially since there are many youths in our population, the biggest percentage of people who will choose leaders of our cities, provinces, and country – let us reflect and not forget the past.)

“The lessons of the past will be a gentle reminder to our youth today na huwag tayong magpapalinlang sa mga isinusubo sa ating salitaan, sa mga sinusubo sa ating kuwento (that we should not be fooled by words or stories fed to us),” Moreno added.

The 47-year-old politician did not name any specific person or camp feeding false information to Filipinos. But in the later part of his speech, he appealed to voters not to trust people who have no genuine compassion for the poor.

“Sana huwag na mabiyak ang ating bansa at huwag nang mamahala ang mga taong wala namang tunay na malasakit sa kanyang kapwa, lalo na sa mga mahihirap at ordinaryong Pilipino ng ating bansa,” said Moreno.

(I hope our country does not get divided and that people who have no true compassion for their fellow man, especially the poor and ordinary Filipinos, would no longer lead the country.)

‘Come together as one’

He urged Filipinos to “come together as one nation” and put aside infighting and quarrels.

The local chief also paid tribute to the heroism of frontliners and health workers who have been the country’s lifeline throughout the almost two-year-long COVID-19 pandemic.

“Some of them paid the ultimate price serving our people,” said Moreno.

Likely alluding to Chinese intrusions in the West Philippine Sea, the presidential aspirant called on Filipinos to resist any attempts by foreigners to belittle the country’s rights and sovereignty.

“Hindi po sila ang amo natin, hindi po sila ang may-ari ng bansa. Tayong mga Pilipino, atin itong bansang ito. (They are not our bosses, they don’t own our contry. This is country.),” said Moreno.

At roughly the same time as Bonifacio Day rites led by Moreno, President Rodrigo Duterte led similar rites at the Pinaglabanan Shrine in San Juan City.

Moreno, who is gunning to succeed Duterte in Malacañang, has sought to project himself as a “unifying” politician who will work with anyone on any part of the political spectrum.

Opposition supporters twit him for appearing to pander to Duterte while analysts say Moreno is well-placed to capture the big chunk of Duterte supporters’ votes who now may lack a presidential bet due to the vice presidential bid of Sara Duterte and the withdrawal of Senator Bong Go from the presidential race.

In a speech before governors last November 24, Duterte said he would not back any other presidential bet if Go backs out and would stay “neutral.” – Rappler.com