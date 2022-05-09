James Yap, San Juan ‘first five’ secure gov’t posts

PLAYER TURNED POLITICIAN. James Yap took a leave of absence from Rain or Shine to focus on his campaign.

PBA star James Yap wins as councilor in the 1st district of San Juan, while four former basketball players – including incumbent Mayor Francis Zamora – also triumph

MANILA, Philippines – PBA star James Yap successfully broke through the political arena as five former and current basketball players secured posts in San Juan City.

The two-time PBA Most Valuable Player, who took a leave of absence from Rain or Shine to focus on his campaign, won as councilor in the 1st district of San Juan together with his former teammate Paul Artadi.

Artadi placed second with 23,247 votes following 100% transmission of election returns on Tuesday, May 10, while Yap ranked fourth with 21,427 votes.

The two played together in the UAAP for the University of the East, entered the PBA at the same time in 2004, and started their professional careers together under Purefoods.

Meanwhile, Francis Zamora won via landslide in his reelection bid as San Juan mayor after amassing nearly 90% of the votes.

Zamora – who won two UAAP championships with La Salle – collected 66,883 votes, an insurmountable lead over his opponent Jun Usman (9,413).

Another former PBA standout triumphed as Don Allado clinched the sixth and last council seat in the 2nd district.

Falling short in the 2019 elections, Allado – a teammate of Yap and Artadi at Purefoods and Zamora at La Salle – rebounded this time with 20,269 votes.

Completing the San Juan “first five” is Ervic Vijandre, who also suited up for La Salle and played in the PBA D-League.

Vijandre joined Artadi and Yap in the 1st district council with the fifth most votes of 18,016.

On the other hand, PBA icon Philip Cezar lost his bid to become San Juan vice mayor again as he accumulated only 16,608 votes and bowed to incumbent Warren Villa (55,920).

Cezar, a member of the 40 Greatest PBA Players, served as vice mayor of San Juan from 1992 to 2001.

It was a resounding 15-0 sweep for Zamora and his ticket, which ran under the PDP-Laban banner. – Rappler.com