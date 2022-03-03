Did Calida forget Comelec is most powerful body during polls? asks Maria Ressa

NOBEL LAUREATE. Rappler CEO Maria Ressa speaks during a presentation before the signing of the memorandum of agreement between Rappler and the Comelec Commission on Election for voter engagement and fighting disinformation in time for the upcoming national election, on February 24.

The Nobel laureate and Rappler CEO is asked about the Solicitor General's opposition to the partnership of Rappler and Comelec

MANILA, Philippines – In dismissing Solicitor General Jose Calida’s attack on the partnership between the Commission on Elections (Comelec) and Rappler, Nobel laureate and Rappler CEO Maria Ressa wondered aloud if Calida does not realize the power and mandate of the poll body.

“Medyo natawa po ako eh kasi (I laughed a bit because), did the Solicitor General just forget that Comelec is the most powerful independent body during elections? This is the world I’ve lived in so we came out with our statement,” Ressa said during the RVote event of the Rotary Club of Makati Bel-Air on Thursday, March 3.

“But in the end, we tried to make it simple, short. We debunked the lies and we did things that we rarely do in Rappler, we called it a hallucination,” the Nobel laureate and veteran journalist added.

Ressa was reacting to Calida’s threat to sue the poll body if the Comelec would not rescind its agreement with Rappler. Calida, who instigated legal cases cases against Rappler and ABS-CBN, alleged that “Comelec’s MOA with Rappler violates the Constitution and relevant laws.”

Rappler, in response, said that Calida’s claims were “fraught with falsehoods, innuendos, and hallucinations.”

The agreement between Comelec and Rappler involves activities that will help the poll body disseminate critical information to voters and alert Comelec about false reports that could affect the conduct of elections. Comelec will also allow Rappler, along with other media organizations, to host a “mirror” of the poll body’s precinct finder.

Ressa cited three reasons for the persistent attacks against her, Rappler and mainstream media in the run-up to the May elections.

“Number one is that we’ve got to remember that media is a critical pillar of every election we’ve had. Media, journalists, have acted as the watchdogs and we’ve long had violent elections,” the Nobel laureate said.

The Rappler CEO said the attack on Rappler is also an attack on transparency, and that it targets the independence of Comelec itself.

“The second one is that all of these attacks against Rappler are an attack on transparency. Cause you’ve got to figure out why, right? We’re only doing our jobs but is it a way to block transparency during elections?” Ressa asked.

“And then finally, I think the last part is that it’s a way of getting rid of the independence of [the] Comelec. But that is a critical pillar, [the] Commission on Elections must stay independent,” she added.

Under the 1987 Constitution, during the election period, the Comelec “may supervise or regulate the enjoyment or utilization of all franchises or permits for the operation of transportation and other public utilities, media of communication or information, all grants, special privileges, or concessions granted by the Government or any subdivision.” – Rappler.com