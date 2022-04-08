Monsour del Rosario is 11th candidate in 1Sambayan’s Senate slate

SENATE BET. Former congressman Monsour del Rosario addresses the crowd at the People's Rally for Leni Robredo in Tagum City, Davao del Norte, on April 7, 2022.

The opposition coalition announces the addition of former Makati congressman Monsour del Rosario to their list of senatorial candidates

MANILA, Philippines – A month before the May 9 polls, opposition coalition 1Sambayan named former Makati congressman Monsour del Rosario as their 11th senatorial candidate.

Del Rosario joined the 1Sambayan press conference in Dagupan City, where former senior associate justice Antonio Carpio and former Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales were also present.

A day before 1Sambayan’s announcement on Thursday, April 8, Del Rosario was at the campaign rally for presidential candidate Leni Robredo in Tagum City, Davao del Norte, and endorsed her bid.

Ex-Makati lawmaker and now senatorial aspirant Monsour del Rosario of Partido Reporma now speaking here. After Alvarez endorsed Robredo, Del Rosario also abandoned Senator Ping Lacson and shifted support to Robredo. #PHVote pic.twitter.com/DwsMrzlRl9 — Mara Cepeda (@maracepeda) April 7, 2022

Del Rosario is the only Reporma senatorial candidate to join Davao del Norte 1st District Representative Pantaleon Alvarez in shifting support from erstwhile party standard-bearer Panfilo Lacson to Robredo. Del Rosario is a friend of Alvarez from working in the 17th Congress from 2016 to 2019.

In backing Robredo, Del Rosario had said that his ideals matched with the presidential candidates vision of competent and clean governance.

Del Rosario is the latest senatorial candidate to be endorsed by the coalition, which supports the tandem of Robredo and Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan. In March, 1Sambayan also endorsed reelectionist Senator Richard “Dick” Gordon and Makabayan bet and Kilusang Mayo Uno chairperson Elmer “Ka Bong” Labog.

Other candidates under 1Sambayan’s slate are:

Teddy Baguilat Jr. (Liberal Party)

Leila de Lima (Liberal Party)

Chel Diokno (Katipunan ng Nagkakaisang Pilipino)

Risa Hontiveros (Akbayan)

Alex Lacson (Kapatiran)

Sonny Matula (Independent)

Antonio Trillanes IV (Liberal Party)

Neri Colmenares (Makabayan)

– Rappler.com